Sony enters the second full calendar year of the PlayStation 5 with amazing momentum blunted only by the inability to get enough consoles into the hands of customers in desperate need.
That’s a problem everyone in just about any industry is dealing with at the moment. But Sony has still sold more PS5 consoles at this point in its lifespan than any other Sony console in the past, including the PlayStation 4. Though, the gap is starting to narrow — not because of a decline in interest — but because manufacturing can’t keep up with demand. It’s a problem that is expected to persist well into this year, and possibly into 2023, but that doesn’t mean Sony is simply going to throw the towel in for the year and call it a day.
Software is what moves hardware, and Sony has plenty of exciting software for this year. Last year, Insomniac Games showcased the true power of the PS5 with “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” one of the most visually impressive titles released thus far this generation. That title could be eclipsed next month when Guerilla Games’ “Horizon: Forbidden West” launches as the first exclusive of the year.
“Horizon: Zero Dawn” was one of the best looking games of its entire generation and still holds up remarkably well today. Despite its cross-platform nature, “Forbidden West” looks to take back its graphical crown. What footage has been released shows some amazing lighting effects, smooth animation and a scale that far exceeds that of its predecessor. The animation of the new machine enemies is jaw dropping at times. Even with cross-gen development theoretically holding back the game from fully taking advantage of the next-gen hardware, “Forbidden West” looks to be an early generation favorite that will set the bar for future titles.
Though it doesn’t have a specific release date, “God of War Ragnarok” is aiming for a 2022 release, and should be able to make that end-of-the-year window. The early glimpses that Santa Monica Studio have shown look very impressive, though it’s still hard to tell how much of an upgrade it will be over 2018’s “God of War.” That game still offered some of the most refined and brutal action gameplay of a game of its type, and the sequel should expand upon that. Sony has also stated that this game will be a conclusion to the story first established with the semi-reboot, which saw Kratos leave his ways behind as the Greek god of war to live amongst frost giants and the Norse pantheon.
Other studios are currently working on new titles, including “Gran Turismo 7,” which still has a tentative 2022 release window. Naughty Dog is putting the finishing touches on a “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and “Uncharted: Lost Legacy” remaster for the PS5. It’s been heavily rumored, though never fully confirmed, that the studio is also working on a “The Last of Us” remake and the multiplayer “Factions” spin-off from “The Last of Us Part II” — both of which could target the end of the year to coincide with HBO’s “The Last of Us” series.
From a third party perspective, Sony still has many publishers and developers either on exclusive lockdown, or promised marketing deals that will put the spotlight fully on the PS5. Among the centerpiece titles is Square-Enix’s “Forespoken,” set to release in May. The game is a triumph for diversity, featuring a black female protagonist, Frey, with a design that doesn’t look like it was conceived by some overly-aroused male shoved in a cubicle somewhere. Despite some questionable comments from development members about Frey’s character background, the game looks really fun and impressive — something Square-Enix desperately needs these days.
Reports have also hinted at a close relationship between Sony and Square-Enix, pointing to an exclusive agreement to have all “Final Fantasy” titles and spinoffs release solely on Sony hardware this generation. “Final Fantasy XVI” has only been announced for the PS5 and “Final Fantasy VII Remake” was supposed to release on the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X by now, but there’s been no indications that will happen.
From a hardware perspective, Sony finally gave a better look at the PlayStation VR2 headset. Though there’s no release date, the new virtual reality headset looks very impressive. A new “Horizon” title was announced for VR and will launch alongside the device whenever it releases. The new controllers ditch the handicapped Move controllers for a design much more similar to the Oculus Quest 2 controllers. This device looks much, much more capable than the gimped PSVR. There’s no indication of price or release window yet.
Sony just needs to keep doing what it’s been doing for the last nine years in order to remain successful. Microsoft has come on strong over the last couple of years, but still won’t be able to do enough to overtake Sony in the console space. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Both companies remaining successful is great for the industry. And it seems Sony is taking some pages out of Microsoft’s playbook by possibly putting together a subscription service as its answer to Game Pass. Until then, Sony is doing just fine focusing on a more traditional release model — as long as it can continue to pump out hardware.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Consitution.