Sony to revamp PlayStation Plus service in June

After months of speculation, Sony announced this week major changes to its PlayStation Plus subscription service.
The changes, which will bring PlayStation Plus in-line with offerings to compete against Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription, will go into effect in June. The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers from which players can choose, each with their own list of features at scaling price points — most notably the combining of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, Sony’s game streaming service.
The first level of the service will be called PlayStation Plus Essential, which is basically what the current $59.99 a year service offers. Subscribers will get two free monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games and online multiplayer access. That Sony still charges for cloud storage for saved games is ridiculous, but that’s another story. For PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, nothing changes in June. You will continue to have your same basic service with the ever shrinking variety of games available each month for download for free.
The next level of service will be PlayStation Plus Extra. This service will cost $14.99 a month, or $99.99 a year, and will include a catalog of up to 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation games to download and play at any time. This selection will include first and third-party titles. This is essentially the equivalent of Game Pass Ultimate, but without the day one titles that Game Pass has become known for. Sony did not issue a list of titles that would be available for download.
PlayStation Plus Premium will serve as the most expensive subscription tier. At $17.99 a month, or $120 a year, subscribers will get all of the benefits of the two previous tiers, along with an additional 340 games including PlayStation 3 games to stream via PlayStation Now and a catalog downloadable and streaming PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable titles. No one cares about the Vita. This service will also offer cloud streaming access for PS, PS2, PSP and PS4 games available via the subscription. Customers can play these games on their PS4, PS5 and PC. Additionally, Sony promises time-limited game trials with this tier — a promise the company always makes with each new reveal, but never follows through with.
Sony promised a “major evolution” for PlayStation Plus as it focuses on ensuring that “hundreds of games we (sic) offer will include the best quality content that sets us (sic) apart.” Among the titles available for launch will be “Death Stranding,” “God of War,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Mortal Kombat 11” and “Returnal.” Sony didn’t confirm whether these offerings will include the PS5 versions of cross-platform titles, or the PS4 versions.
The rollout will begin in June in North America, but Sony didn’t detail how subscriptions will be transferred. It did specify that any PlayStation Now subscribers will transition to PlayStation Plus, but did not give any further information about which tier or how that move would be handled.
On paper, this new shift looks somewhat appealing. At $14.99 for the middle tier service, pricing is on par with Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate. At $17.99, it exceeds the competition’s offerings, but Microsoft does not offer any sort of annual subscription price. Game Pass Ultimate is locked at $14.99 a month, unless you buy subscription cards or take advantage of numerous promotions throughout the year. The fact that Sony is offering an annual option is good news for frugal players.
But where Sony is going to struggle against Game Pass, beyond pure mindshare, is how Microsoft launches each of its first-party titles day one on the service. Everything from “Gears 5” to “Halo Infinite” and anything in between is released on the service — sometimes with additional benefits — without any additional charges. Whether that will continue in the future remains to be seen, but it’s what Microsoft is doing right now and something Sony has already stated will not happen with its revamped PlayStation Plus service. But as with all services, the quality will depend purely on the titles that are part of the subscription catalog. We’ll have to wait and see about that.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.