Sony prepares a Game Pass answer for next spring

A new report suggests Sony is planning a direct challenger to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and could release it as early as this spring.
Codenamed Project Spartacus, this new initiative would combine Sony’s current PlayStation Plus subscription service with its PlayStation Now subscription service under one umbrella. Spartacus would give players access to a catalog of older games that they could play for an unlimited time, as long as they remain subscribers.
PlayStation Plus is required for online multiplayer on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and includes access to three free games a month.
PlayStation Now allows users to stream and download older games. Spartacus would combine both of these services, ultimately phasing out the PlayStation Now brand in favor of one central “PlayStation Plus” initiative with up to three tiers.
The report details the first of three tiers would be similar to the current PlayStation Plus offering. A second tier would give players back catalog access to a number of older PS4 and, eventually, PS5 titles. A third, and most expensive, tier would give players access to a library of PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable titles. The report did not elaborate on which titles would be available for native download and which would require online connections for streaming.
It’s not surprising that Sony is pushing for a subscription service similar to that of Microsoft’s Game Pass. Ever since Xbox Game Pass launched in 2017, it’s gained 18 million monthly subscribers. Users pay between $10-15 a month for unlimited access to hundreds of games.
Microsoft markets the service as offering “at least 100” titles, but the real number fluctuates somewhere in the high 200s, or low 300s, depending on the month. New titles are added each month.
Sony obviously sees that success, and the revenue it brings in, and wants a piece of that pie. But Sony is in a different position than Microsoft, and Project Spartacus will be a different offering than Game Pass. For example, every Microsoft published title launches day-and-date on Game Pass. Just last week, “Halo Infinite,” one of the most anticipated games of the year, launched on the Game Pass at no additional charge for players. “Forza Horizon 5” and “Microsoft Flight Simulator” all launched day one on Game Pass, as well. Subscribers can look forward to playing Bethesda Game Studios’ “Starfield” next year at launch on the Game Pass.
Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has repeatedly denied that Sony would ever release its first party games on day one on any subscription service. Games like “Horizon: Forbidden Wests” and “God of War Ragnarok” are set to release next year and would be major additions to a budding game subscription service. But those titles are also guaranteed to sell millions of copies to software-starved PS4 and PS5 owners. Sony knows people will still offer up $70 for its titles without the need for a subscription service.
Sony also doesn’t have Microsoft’s deep pockets. Phil Spencer, vice president of gaming at Microsoft, has repeatedly stated that Game Pass is still growing and Microsoft is investing heavily into its growth for the future. Insiders have postulated that Microsoft continues to lose money each year on Game Pass, but understands market share and exposure is more important than short term profits. Microsoft has that money to spend without issue. Sony does not.
If this report is true, and Sony debuts Project Spartacus next year, there’s a good chance it will be less like Game Pass, and more like a combined rebranding of its two subscription services. It might include a back catalog of previously available PlayStation Plus games that were only available for their individual month before being put in the “vault” for the future. There’s also a chance Sony could add some of its older exclusives to the subscription service, not unlike the PlayStation Plus bundle currently available to subscribers who own a PS5.
Otherwise, it won’t have that enticement of having the latest and best games available at no additional charge. There’s also a chance publishers might ask more money from Sony to list their games on the subscription service, as Sony’s market share vastly outnumbers that of Microsoft’s in the industry. Or exposure could be good for these companies, especially as Game Pass has shown that people still purchase games that are available on the service. Microsoft announced Monday that “Forza Horizon 5” enjoyed the best launch for any game in the “Forza” franchise, including the “Forza Motorsports” series. People are still willing to pay for software they enjoy.
Game Pass has shaken up the makeup of the industry going forward, and that’s only a good thing. It gives developers a better chance at monetizing their games, relying less on up front sales during the first few months of being available on the market, and more on long term investment. If Sony jumps into the foray, it could provide another outlet for some struggling developers and publishers to get an upper hand in the future.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.