Sony locks customers from redeeming PlayStation subscriptions

If Sony wanted to complicate its PlayStation Plus upgrade process anymore than it already has, that would be quite an accomplishment.
As previously announced, Sony is expanding its yearly subscription service to include three tiers of varying value for customers by combining elements of the current PlayStation Plus with its PlayStation Now streaming service, while adding backward compatibility for PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable titles. The price increase would amount to double the standard PlayStation Plus subscription for a year for the top subscription tier.
Initially, Sony announced that customers could accumulate prepaid codes and redeem them to extend their service for years to come at a reduced price. Any PlayStation Now subscription would be converted to the new PlayStation Plus middle tier at no extra charge. When PlayStation Now prepaid cards dropped to $59.99 for a year — half of a standard yearly subscription — people jumped on the sale and made a run.
Sony wasn’t happy with this development and moved to unilaterally end all prepaid subscription card redemptions without warning last week. To make matters worse, the company took it a step further and completely paused any subscription renewals until the new service begins June 13. So anyone who had a subscription that lapsed in the next month would simply have to wait until the middle of June to renew their subscription. All of this to save a little money.
So where does that leave everyone who purchased all those subscription cards in order to stack them? Fear not, as good Sony has stepped up to help them with those codes — in time. Sony announced a conversion path for all of its prepaid cards that will go into effect in June. The new formula incorporates toilet paper math in order to make sense. A 12-month PlayStation Plus voucher will only redeem for 183 days of the top tier PlayStation Plus Premium service. Those who want the middle tier, the PlayStation Plus Extra service, will receive 219 days. That same card will redeem a full 365 days of the basic PlayStation Plus Essential service, which is the same service that Sony currently offers.
The problem is not with Sony’s redemption formula. It makes sense, from a company perspective, that legacy cards should not redeem for a higher tier subscription service with no conversion rate. The problem comes from Sony’s mismanaged marketing, which initially encouraged people to stack subscription cards in order to extend their PlayStation Plus as much as possible, only to turn around and lock redemptions without any sort of word or warning. It took three days for Sony to even comment on the redemption restrictions in the first place. Sony simply can’t dangle a carrot in front of its customers and then turn around and yank it away as soon as they’ve had a nibble.
Contrast this development with how Microsoft handles Xbox Live and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. At any point, someone can convert as much as three years of Xbox Live into the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which combines the standard Xbox Live and the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriptions, under one simple fee. As long as you don’t currently have Game Pass Ultimate, you can convert up to three years of Gold to GPU for $1. It’s a great opportunity that has really helped push Game Pass subscription numbers with little hassle. Yet Sony refuses to even consider this.
From the moment this new PlayStation Plus initiative was announced, it always seemed like Sony was hesitant to commit. The muddled marketing and messaging hasn’t helped with the potential rollout next month. Sony still has not confirmed what titles will be included in either of the upper tiers’ games list. Thus far, Sony has not done a good job in convincing people that PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium is actually worth the increased costs. Allowing players to stack codes to get a taste of the service before locking them into higher-cost long term subscriptions would have been the smarter thing to do. Take the initial hit on the bottom line to ensure sustained subscriber growth and retention in the future.
But as things stand now, we’ll have to wait until June 13 to see what all the fuss is about — while paying full price for it.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.