Sony increases price of PS5 worldwide

The cost of the PlayStation 5 is increasing worldwide. Sony announced Thursday that, effective immediately, every PS5 sold in stores across the globe will receive an average of a $50 price increase. Customers here in the United States have currently been excluded from the permanent price hike, but Sony has left open the door for future increases in the states. The increase was announced via an informal, unannounced update on the PlayStation Blog.
“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” Sony stated in the post. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets.”
The $50 increase comes as consoles continue to remain hard to find on most markets, including in the United States. Supply issues have eased somewhat, as it is fairly easy to get your hands on a console online, should you make an effort to follow online inventory trackers, or simply get lucky enough to stumble across when a retailer has stock online. It’s still an impossibility to walk into a store and find a PS5 sitting on a store shelf. Though, stock continues to increase worldwide as Sony has somewhat sorted out manufacturing issues as supply chains start to ease.
Sony blames the necessity of the price increase on “the current global economic environment and its impacts on (Sony Interactive Entertainment) business.” This corporate speak is, frankly, a bit of a joke, considering Sony literally just announced in May record profits of $9.16 billion for its last financial year. Would it not be for supply chain issues, the PS5 would be the fastest selling console ever. And yet, in the world of capitalism, record profits simply aren’t enough.
Sony sees that people are buying consoles at these already inflated prices at record rates, so why not increase the price and gain even more money? After all, third-party listings and resellers on eBay and online marketplaces are often selling for $100-200 more than MSRP. So why not increase the price?
The most insulting aspect of this decision is how Sony tries to frame it as if the company is struggling to maintain profitability, yet manages to spend literally millions to secure exclusive content and advertising rights for several games, including “Hogwarts Legacy,” which announced a slew of exclusive items and missions for PS5 owners — none of which will ever appear on the Xbox or PC versions. Sony also just closed a $3.6 billion acquisition of “Destiny” developer Bungie Studios. It seems, much like utility companies passing off the cost of last year’s ice storm onto customers, Sony is now passing on the cost of excluding future content from other platforms onto its most loyal customers.
Congratulations.
From a pure capitalism perspective, the price increase makes sense. It’s extremely rare to see non-collectible electronics products actually increase in price, but it seems to be a trend as of late. Facebook — excuse me, Meta — recently announced a $100 price increase for the Oculus Quest 2 — again, excuse me, Meta Quest 2 — effective immediately, as well. As people emerge from the pandemic with extra money in their pocket saved from not traveling and not spending, it’s now burning holes in said pockets, and they’re ready to spend on consumer products. That’s the chief issue fueling the record-setting inflation that has prompted the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates multiple times this year, despite the fact that those hikes are going to hurt consumers way more than they’ll ever affect businesses.
As whispers of recession begin to spread, consumers are starting to slow their spending. The industry is already starting to see the effects of these concerns. The latest sales reports from the retail tracking group NPD in July showed that consumer spending across the video game industry dropped 9 percent compared to a year ago. Sales were even down compared to July 2020, ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series consoles and PS5.
The months leading up to a console generation transition are traditionally lower, as people wait and save their money for new hardware. So the fact that spending is down compared to the previous two years — including one that was on the eve of a console launch — should be a sign that consumers are tightening their spending, not increasing it.
As interest rates continue to climb due to the Fed’s hard-headed effort to fight inflation, it’s going to be more expensive to purchase these luxury items with credit cards and other means beyond simple cash. And as inflation continues to raise prices at the grocery store and on other necessities, many will opt to purchase a gallon of milk for $2.50 more than what it was a year ago over a new console that is now $50 more than what it was a week ago.
Both Microsoft and Nintendo released statements over the weekend clarifying that neither company will raise prices on its respective hardware. The Xbox Series X is still selling out as fast as the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch remains extremely popular, even five years into its lifespan. Only the Xbox Series S has shown signs of slow down, as many retailers have discounted it slightly, or offered bundles. But Microsoft has maintained the Series family of consoles is still the best selling Frankly, this is pure greed on Sony’s part. Sony has continued to nickel and dime its fanbase ever since the PS5 launched. Between a $10 increase to the yearly PlayStation Plus subscription, a $10 increase on all first-party software and directly targeting third parties offering console customization options before literally announcing their versions a month later, Sony seems to be incapable of doing anything beyond trying to squeeze money out of its loyal consumer base. No one is asking Sony to pull a Microsoft and release every new first-party title day-and-date on any of its expanded PlayStation Plus offerings, but it would be nice to see the company make one decision that doesn’t seem designed simply to separate a fool from a bit more money.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.