Sony increases price of PS5 worldwide
Courtesy photo

The cost of the PlayStation 5 is increasing worldwide. Sony announced Thursday that, effective immediately, every PS5 sold in stores across the globe will receive an average of a $50 price increase. Customers here in the United States have currently been excluded from the permanent price hike, but Sony has left open the door for future increases in the states. The increase was announced via an informal, unannounced update on the PlayStation Blog.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” Sony stated in the post. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets.”

