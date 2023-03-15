Sony declares it wants to kill Activision buyout
Courtesy photo

The ongoing saga of Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activison-Blizzard-King continues, as Microsoft and industry rival Sony continue to jockey for position with the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, the remaining ruling body that will decide whether the purchase is approved or denied.

The two parties met with regulators in the European Commission last week in order to hash out further behavioral remedies that would allow the purchase to go forward, at least in Europe. Fireworks apparently went off, as Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, reportedly told both Activison and Microsoft representatives, “I don’t want a new ‘Call of Duty’ deal. I just want to block your merger.” This grand display of defiance finally cements Sony’s position as unwilling to negotiate in good faith, despite repeatedly telling regulators that it’s Microsoft that doesn’t want to deal with Sony, and not the other way around.