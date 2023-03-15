Sony declares it wants to kill Activision buyout

The ongoing saga of Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activison-Blizzard-King continues, as Microsoft and industry rival Sony continue to jockey for position with the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, the remaining ruling body that will decide whether the purchase is approved or denied.
The two parties met with regulators in the European Commission last week in order to hash out further behavioral remedies that would allow the purchase to go forward, at least in Europe. Fireworks apparently went off, as Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, reportedly told both Activison and Microsoft representatives, “I don’t want a new ‘Call of Duty’ deal. I just want to block your merger.” This grand display of defiance finally cements Sony’s position as unwilling to negotiate in good faith, despite repeatedly telling regulators that it’s Microsoft that doesn’t want to deal with Sony, and not the other way around.
According to reports from the meeting, Sony lawyers have repeatedly told any regulators who will listen that Microsoft would rather negotiate in the public media than with Sony because of Microsoft’s outspoken comments to journalists. Microsoft took its public negotiation a step further last week, purchasing a full page ad in multiple UK newspapers to encourage regulators to support the merger. Some see the tactic as desperate in the face of an increasingly skeptical CMA, which has sided with Sony’s arguments at almost every step of this process.
The CMA is concerned that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard will irreparably harm Sony’s PlayStation business, which supposedly cannot survive without the influx of “Call of Duty” funds. Lawyers told CMA regulators that without the additional money that comes from “Call of Duty” sales on the PlayStation, Sony is literally too poor to fund any of its first-party offerings. This is despite the fact the PlayStation 5 has sold 32 million units already, including more than 7 million in the last three months, according to financial statements released last week by Sony. Rough estimates point to around 20 million Xbox Series S/X consoles sold in the same time frame. But it’s Microsoft that has a stranglehold on the industry if this deal passes.
To counter these arguments that Microsoft would foreclose “Call of Duty” and make the series exclusive, the company has signed 10-year licensing agreements with NVidia’s GeForce Now streaming service and Nintendo, two platforms where Activision-Blizzard games never appeared before.
Microsoft announced Tuesday that it had just signed a 10-year licensing deal with Ukrainian gaming streaming service Boosteroid to bring all Microsoft titles to the service for Ukrainian gamers. Microsoft has promised 150 million new customers will have access to “Call of Duty” for the first time, should this deal be allowed to close, but that’s not enough for Sony.
Redacted documents from CMA negotiations reveal that one of Sony’s main talking points is that Microsoft could “cripple” “Call of Duty” on the PS5, in order to make the Xbox version look better. Why Microsoft would intentionally sabotage that largest-selling SKU of the best-selling game each year in order to perhaps persuade the less than 10 percent of gamers who indicated they might swap consoles instead of just raking in the easy money is ridiculous. It’s even more ironic to hear Sony complaining about sabotaging another console version of a title to make theirs look better when Sony has been paying Activision for the better part of a decade to keep maps, weapons and even game modes exclusive to PlayStation hardware and off Xbox hardware until the next game in the series launches. Sony is afraid of Microsoft doing the same thing to them that they have done to Microsoft for the last decade, despite the fact Microsoft has repeatedly iterated its statements that all “Call of Duty” titles will be equal across the board. Sony maintains Microsoft would no longer invest in PlayStation exclusive features, as if DualSense trigger functionality is somehow integral to the functioning of the game.
The drama doesn’t appear to be on the verge of ending any time soon. Additional meetings with regulators are scheduled for the coming weeks and each day features a new report from anonymous sources supposedly indicating the leaning of the CMA one way or another. Final decisions by both the CMA and the EC won’t be announced until the middle of April. We all have to wait until then for the madness to end — one way or another.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.