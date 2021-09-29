Sony cross-platform strategy a bad speed bump

Sony’s resounding success this generation has not come without certain caveats in regards to the publisher’s policies.
Despite spending the entire marketing period leading up to the launch of the PlayStation 5 last year constantly focusing on the importance of strict console generation barriers, the vast majority of Sony’s first-party output for the next couple of years is still firmly entrenched in cross-platform development. “Horizon: The Forbidden West” and “God of War Ragnarok” are two of Sony’s most anticipated upcoming releases. Both will release simultaneously on the PlayStation 4, as well as the PS5.
That horse has been beaten to death. Sony’s targeted marketing was in an attempt to capitalize on the fragmented message from Microsoft’s camp in the lead up to the Xbox Series S/X, which focused on the ability to play games anywhere — even legacy consoles, such as the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. But it’s obvious that generation pitch was nothing more than a marketing gimmick to capitalize on dissatisfied customers, as evidenced by the cross-platform nature of some of the PS5’s biggest launch titles, including “Spider-Man: Miles Morales.”
The problem arises not in why Sony has embraced cross-platform development and marketing, but in how Sony has done so. When Microsoft pushed its initiative to allow games to be played on older consoles, as well as new hardware, it was done with the idea that the transition would be as seamless as possible for the customer. Purchase an Xbox One game that received an Xbox Series upgrade? The Series upgrade will download without any additional prompts on the next-gen consoles. Still hanging onto your old system in a spare bedroom, or somewhere else? You can still download the older versions of those games with no issues.
Upgrades are free and seamless in Microsoft’s ecosystem. That’s not the case with Sony. Not only do customers have to jump through multiple hoops just to get the better version of some of their titles (looking at you, “Marvel’s Avengers”), but many upgrades are not free. This was always going to be a problem with third party titles, as publishers like EA and Activision want to ensure they get as much money as possible. That’s why you see “NBA 2K” retailing for $69.99 on next-gen systems, while the previous generation versions sell for $59.99. Other publishers are now jumping on that bandwagon, with EA selling the Xbox Series and PS5 versions of “Battlefield 2042” for $69.99.
But what is surprising is how Sony is doing the same thing. Next-gen versions of their upcoming first-party releases will be $10 more than the PS4 versions. Upgrading is also not as simple as popping in the disc and downloading the new files. No, it requires a convoluted process in order to obtain the PS5 version of a title that was purchased on the PS4. We saw the first example of this hackneyed mess with the launch of “Ghosts of Tsushima” on the PS5 last month. The upgrade cost $10, even if you bought the game all the way back at launch in 2020. The upgrades add little beyond some better graphical effects and some nice implementation of the DualSense controller. But this is an upgrade that would have been given for free on the Xbox.
Sony stuck its foot in its mouth even more when it initially announced there would be no upgrade path for “Horizon: The Forbidden West.” Players either pay the $59.99 for the PS4 version, or shell out $69.99 for the PS5 version. There was no way to upgrade, even if you purchased “Horizon” on the PS4 before purchasing a PS5 — a prospect many will probably face as consoles are still ridiculously difficult to procure.
After much backlash, Sony backed off its position and announced “Horizon” would receive a free PS5 upgrade, but it would be the only game to do so. All other Sony titles will require a $10 upgrade fee. There was a slight rejoicing until people realized this created another problem. While it is nice to not have to worry about upgrading “Horizon,” “God of War Ragnarok” still has the same issue. Why is “Horizon” a free upgrade, but “God of War” is not?”
The “Horizon” decision was obviously a brash decision made in response to mounting criticism. Players can purchase the PS4 version of “Horizon: The Forbidden West” for $59.99 and then take advantage of the free upgrade problem to get the PS5 version at no additional charge. Those who don’t know about this trick will pay out $69.99 for the PS5 version. Sony either needs to drop the price of its next-gen version, or drop this convoluted upgrade process and aim for something more simple, like Microsoft’s smart delivery system.
Obviously, as the PS5 remains ridiculously hard to find nearly a year after launch, Sony’s strange decisions have not impacted sales in any noticeable manner, nor will they. The problem is not how these missteps are going to cost Sony market share, but rather how they’re impacting individual customers. Sony just needs to take some notes from Microsoft’s playbook for a much more streamlined upgrade process, so that loyal paying customers aren’t the ones suffering this generation.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.