Sony continues sticking foot in mouth with PlayStation Plus

Oops, Sony did it again.
The PlayStation Plus upgrade process has turned into a comedy of unforced errors on Sony’s part over the last several weeks. After locking out consumers from extending their subscriptions — or even renewing if they’ve lapsed — until the new system begins in June, Sony has now implemented stricter upgrade protocols for potential consumers that will force those who purchased subscriptions at a discount to pay an even higher upgrade fee to make up the difference in costs.
The news comes from reports out of Asia, where PlayStation Plus Premium has started rolling out ahead of its North America release this month. Eager subscribers immediately went through the arduous process of upgrading their service, only to receive a message from Sony that they will be charged a larger upgrade fee than others because they purchased PlayStation Plus subscriptions on discount either from Sony or third party retailers. The increased upgrade fee wipes away any discounts they received from their initial PlayStation Plus subscription.
To make matters worse, if consumers stacked their subscriptions for several years — as one is often able to do when codes go on sale — these consumers will be charged additional upgrade fees for every year they have subscribed. This has led to reports of some consumers paying as much as $200 or more to upgrade their PlayStation Plus to PlayStation Plus Premium because they purchased cheap codes and stacked them — just as Sony literally suggested people to do when it first announced the new service levels.
Consumers who want to at least test the waters of the new service before diving in head first are simply out of luck. They either must pay the exorbitant prices up front for their entire service, or wait it out and see if they want to convert later. It’s a sneaky way for Sony to not only lock more customers into their higher tiers, but also to extort more money from them, which is absolutely ridiculous on many levels.
Sony is a multi-billion dollar company, which has seen record profits in recent years fueled by the PlayStation brand. The gaming division of Sony has never been more profitable. So why is there this incessant need to continue to milk customers for all they’re worth? Would Sony really be losing out on any money if they charged the flat upgrade fee for everyone who wanted to convert their current subscription to the premium level? No. This is the same logic that leads to someone declaring every pirated copy of a game is a lost sale. It has no basis in reality and is only twisted enough to justify more corporate greed.
There’s no precedent for this type of upgrade path in the tech industry or video game industry. Microsoft has the closest approximation of services with its Gamepass Ultimate, and its upgrade is simple. Anyone who doesn’t subscribe to Gamepass can upgrade their Gold subscription 1:1 for up to three years for only $1. Even Nintendo allows a flat conversion of its regular Nintendo Switch Online service to its Expansion Pass. No other company ever charges based on the price that someone paid for the initial subscription. Sony needs to reassess its priorities at the moment, because this is levels of anti-consumerism that should not stand.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.