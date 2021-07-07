Sony acquires two new studios for first party

The consolidation of the video game industry continued last week, as Sony announced it purchased two formerly independent studios, Housemarque and Nixxes Software.
The former, the developer of the recently released Sony exclusive “Returnal,” was not surprising. Housemarque famously announced four years ago that it was abandoning its roots as an arcade game developer after the disappointing sales of “Nex Machina.” At the time, many speculated that Housemarque was on its last legs. It’s hard for an independent studio to function in a hit-driven industry where one failed project can shutter the doors. Other industry players were supposedly interested in purchasing Housemarque, including “usual suspects” from China, Europe and the United States. “Returnal,” while having its own set of issues, was still an enjoyable game, and appears to have been successful.
Finland-based Housemarque has made a name for itself on PlayStation hardware for several years. The studio’s “Resogun” was one of the most enjoyable and engaging launch titles on the PlayStation 4, and still holds up today as a tight, skill-based arcade shooter. The studio develops games unlike any other team in the industry, a factor that played into Sony’s longterm interest.
“It became clear in our discussions that Sony bought us because we do stuff that other studios don’t,” said studio head Ilari Kuittinen. “They didn’t want us to start producing games that fulfill any formulaic Sony standards.”
Sony’s first party — while once one of the most diverse in the industry — has become more focused on third-person action-adventure titles throughout the last generation. There is a striking similarity in basic gameplay structure between games like “Horizon: Zero Dawn,” “God of War” and “Uncharted.” “Returnal” fills a niche in the development portfolio that might not necessarily move many consoles, but will still help with diversity.
According to Kuittinen, acquisition began some time ago, but were put on hold as “Returnal” neared the end of development, so that the team could remain solely focused on getting the game out. Once it shipped earlier this year, those talks resumed and concluded with last week’s announcement. Now that the studio has financial security and support, the team is taking a breather with the release of “Returnal,” and plans to return in the autumn to start work on its next project. Kuittinen didn’t go into detail, but said the next project will be even “bigger and more ambitious” than “Returnal.”
Nixxes Software was the more surprising acquisition. The studio has a long history of porting titles to various platforms for third-party publishers. While studios often focus on getting console versions of their titles out the door, Nixxes Software was contracted to port the game to the PC. The studio was responsible for the amazing PC ports of “Deus Ex: Human Revolution” and “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided,” as well as several “Tomb Raider” titles. The studio’s work has always been impeccable. Seeing its name on a PC port always meant quality.
According to Nixxes’ jobs postings, the studio was looking for a creative director last year to lead a new project, which would indicate the possibility of an original project. That would be a first for Nixxes. But there’s a better chance that Sony purchased the studio in order to help facilitate their push into the PC space.
Taking a page from Microsoft’s playbook, Sony has slowly dipped its toes into the PC realm, porting “Horizon: Zero Dawn” and “Days Gone” in the last year. Another Sony exclusive, “Death Stranding,” also made its way to the PC recently. The PC port of “Horizon” was derided as messy, filled with bugs and performance issues. “Days Gone” fared a bit better, but was still not without issues. None of Sony’s studios have the expertise to develop games for PC hardware. Enter Nixxes, which has made PC porting its entire mission.
Xbox head Phil Spencer commented recently that studio acquisitions are good for the industry, and caught the ire of some for his statements. He’s not wrong, though. Housemarque now has the financial security and backing that the studio has always deserved. It’s no longer on the verge of having to shut down if another game fails to deliver. Nixxes’ talents will also be put to good use in hopefully bringing more Sony first party games to PC hardware for more people to enjoy. These were both quality acquisitions for Sony, even if uneventful compared to Microsoft’s more prolific purchases.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.