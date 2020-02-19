'Sonic' success shows video games can make quality live action entertainment

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is the biggest movie in North America right now.
There’s something strange about that. It opened higher than last year’s “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” and could actually finish with a higher worldwide gross, once its theatrical run ends. There’s something even stranger about that. Is this a sign that the video game movie curse has finally been broken? Perhaps. Let’s take a deeper look.
In the leadup to “Detective Pikachu” last year, many expected it to not only be a massive financial success, but also the harbinger of a new wave of video game movies, not unlike how the back-to-back success of “Iron Man” and “The Dark Knight” ushered in a tsunami of comic book films that have taken over the box office for the last decade-plus. Ironically, the culmination of that tsunami, “Avengers: Endgame,” sucked the air out of the box office, resulting in “Detective Pikachu” serving as nothing more than a mild disappointment.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” didn’t face such odds or expectations. Let’s be honest, no one had any faith in a “Sonic” movie in 2019 — for any number of reasons. The video game franchise has seen better days. The movie was going to take place entirely on Earth. And then there’s the case of the original Sonic design. What were they thinking? It was the stuff of nightmares — an eldritch horror in the form of a talking blue hedgehog that walked off the set of “Cats.” After a $70 million holiday weekend, it looks like “Sonic” is the video game franchise that will spindash its way to financial success.
In many ways, “Sonic the Hedgehog” is the video game movie equivalent of early comic book movies. “X-Men” and “Spider-Man” launched the initial comic book movie boom of the early 2000s. Forsaking many of the more fantastic and “outlandish” elements of comic books, those earlier movies did their best to hide their source material inspirations for something that would be more easily digestible for non-fans. The X-Men didn’t wear colorful costumes, Spider-Man’s villains were more grounded and Daredevil was just bad.
The same logic was applied to “Sonic.” Aside from a brief taste of the crazy backstory, all of Sonic’s adventures take place in the real world. The name of the town he hangs out in is called “Green Hills” — a literal inspiration from “Green Hill Zone,” the first level in every “Sonic” game. Even Dr. Robotnik is the most toned down and grounded version of the game character possible. It’s surprising that Sonic himself was allowed to be blue. Then again, his original character model was extremely “grounded” — and equally horrifying. Needless to say, “Sonic the Hedgehog” was the simplest live action adaptation possible — and it’s already become a tremendous success.
This could be where “Detective Pikachu” went wrong last year. Many were upset the movie didn’t follow the storyline of the games, where a young child is sent off into the world at 10 years-old, in order to capture Pokemon and battle other trainers. There’s no way that could work — at least not as an initial movie. Instead, the game, “Detective Pikachu,” was adapted that offered a window into the fantastical “Pokemon” world with a bit more grounding. It still served as a brilliant — and possibly too overwhelming — introduction to “Pokemon.” Many of the movie’s scenes are packed with so many Pokemon that it’s hard to keep track of what’s going on. Where many initially worried that the movie would be too grounded and too modern, it instead went the opposite way of embracing its origins and throwing all these Pokemon creatures at the viewers. For franchise fans, it was pure unadulterated fanservice. For newcomers, it was an overwhelming and somewhat confusing movie.
There may be something to be said for introducing mass audiences to a more fantastical franchise in a slower, more grounded manner. It’s easy to trace the power escalation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from “Iron Man” to “Endgame,” but would audiences really turned out for an “Iron Man” movie in 2008 that featured all of the insane things Tony Stark could do 10 years later? Probably not. In that same vein, video game movies are still struggling for legitimacy, and the approach to “Sonic the Hedgehog” may be more preferable to something like “Detective Pikachu.”
Even if that is the case, it’s good to see Hollywood is finally starting to take video game adaptations seriously — slowly coming around to the idea that there is a plethora of stories and franchises that can be adapted to the big screen with care that could result in big dollars. Hopefully gone are the days of director Uwe Boll’s dreck, Paul W. S. Anderson’s garbage or the brilliantly bad “Super Mario Bros. the Movie.” “Detective Pikachu” may not have been the $1 billion franchise starter that Warner Bros. had envisioned, but it showed quality video game movies can be made. A year later, “Sonic the Hedgehog” — even a grounded and extremely basic adaptation of the franchise — showed quality video game movies can make money. Later this year, Showtime will debut the long-awaited “Halo” television series, and hopefully prove quality video game television series can be just as successful. Let’s hope, at least, that is the case.