If you’re from around Lawton, you’re well acquainted with the “Songs of Freedom” sung by pounding artillery on Fort Sill’s east and west ranges.
Well, this weekend, the “Songs of Freedom” will be pouring from some Comanche County parks.
Kicking off tonight, this year’s Rockin’ the Park Music Festival will get going at Medicine Park’s Hitchin’ Post Park. A free, family-friendly music festival, this one is going to roll you over with some distorted rock sounds to rumble you over the moon.
If you want to enjoy music while floating in Medicine Creek, organizers just ask that you don’t carry floats in front of the stage and dispose of of your trash in respect for the event.
Things kick off at 7 p.m. tonight with Matthew Scott opening up the festival. King Cabbage Brass Band will top the bill with a 9 p.m. set.
Saturday has a lot to offer, on top of the fantastically cool waters of Bath Lake and Medicine Creek. From noon to 4 p.m., Fancy Nancy’s, 230 E. Lake Drive, will host the annual Jeeplahoma event at one of the coolest new venues in Medicine Park.
Music kicks off at Hitchin’ Post Park at 3 p.m. with Killer Darlings opening the show. Local favorites Cade Roth & The Black Sheep will do their thing at 5 p.m. Representing the local scene on this year’s bill, they’ve proven to be Park favorites. When you check out their music you’ll understand why.
Check out Cade Roth & The Black Sheep and this shining track, “Have It All”: https://youtu.be/7reUSoV7CtA.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and any other link to go to the music. As always, it’s free to read online.
57 Sauce will knock it out for the 7 p.m. set and closing out the night is another Park favorite, Another Pink in the Floyd from 9 p.m. to midnight. Event Coordinator Dwight Cope said last year’s set underneath the canopy of trees in Hitchin’ Post Park made it something special to experience.
The rock ‘n roll spirit mixed with the spirits flowing through Medicine Park will offer something super cool at 2 p.m. Sunday to kick off the festival’s final day.
The Rockin’ the Park Golf Cart Parade will begin from the Lawtonka Dam and pass through town before concluding at Hitchin’ Post Park for awards. This year’s theme is rock bands and organizers suggest motifs like The Doors, ZZ Top, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones as examples.
Music kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with Magnolia Brown, followed by Katsuk at 5:30 p.m. The Lucas Parker Band will close out the music at 7:30 p.m. and the famous fireworks show to celebrate Medicine Park’s 115th birthday will bring things to its finale at dusk.
Lawton Fort Sill’s Freedom Festival 2023 will have its own lineup of fantastic music from two stages beginning tonight at Elmer Thomas Park.
On Stage No. 1, Senseless opens up with their alt/pop/punk sounds. They have an earned reputation as a great live band. Check out their original song, “4 Leaf Clover” and see why: https://youtu.be/CZiYDPDqhB4.
Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens will close things down at 7:30 p.m. with his own rock and roll show and you’re going to catch this rising star anytime he returns to his hometown. This one’s an older one but well worth it, “Reruns”: https://youtu.be/PqCABBvIl90.
Stage No. 2 will be the place to be for some cool vibes at 5:30 p.m. with the Triple B Jazz Band. The stage closes out with Kat Pratt Band going hard at 7:30 p.m. It’ll be the first of two festivals this band’s performing this weekend in the name of freedom.
On Saturday, entertainment will start at 6 p.m. on the big stage with Princesses, Cam Allen and the 77th Army Band closing out the night before the fireworks display.
The Kat Pratt Band will be heading to Elgin to headline the town’s Sounds of Freedom Festival at the ballfields The night opens at 8 p.m. with Bret James and Jack Tidwell before the top-billed band offers their own fireworks to precede the town’s explosive offering.
If you haven’t heard the Kat Pratt Band yet, check out their single, “Mr. Devil Man”: https://youtu.be/lslQ1Zl4_Lo.
If these free sounds celebrating a weekend filled with freedom don’t sound like the best reason to celebrate, can you even call yourself free? Now, get out there and have fun!
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.