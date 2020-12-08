Sock drive donors
Those who donated to the 2020 sock drive by the Mistletoe Lodge No. 31 & Knights of Pythagoras, in conjunction with the Third Masonic District:
•Isaac Mons Study Club
•Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.
•Psi Upsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
•Stepping In Style Social and Charity Club
•Deja Vu Social and Charity Club
•Mount Moriah Guild No. 4
•Motorcycle Club of the Buffalo Soldiers
•Cornelius Carter No. 9
•Prince Hall No. 9
•Rising Star Lodge No. 18
•Viola Prindell Court No. 33
•Stewart Chapter No. 34
•George W. Chambers No. 40
•Mistletoe Chapter No. 77 Order of the Eastern Star
•St. Mary Chapter No. 88 Order of the Eastern Star
•Golden Limits Consistory No. 133
•Menes Court No. 164
•Brother Ronnell Lamont Hargrove (Korea and the Far East)