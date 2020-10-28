Social Media disinformation and you: how to keep yourself safe and sane as the election approaches

In case you haven’t heard there is an election next week. And just like in 2016 disinformation is running wild across every social media platform. Sometimes these are orchestrated campaigns by foreign actors, sometimes they are your second cousin sharing a post they find agreeable. There has never been a more precarious time in the history of social media than right now. The current pan-demic and the animosity of the general election have created what experts have referred to as a “perfect storm” of disinformation.
A recent study by Harvard University’s public policy school found that people who say they get most, if not all of their news from social media are more likely to believe misinformation they read on sites like Facebook and Twitter. From my own experience, I would say those same people are also likely to defend their sources of misinformation.
There are neurological and psychological reasons behind this reaction. But suffice it to say that when someone creates their identity around a certain ideology, an attack on their sources of misin-formation, when aligned with that ideology, feels like an attack on them. At its core it tends to come back to confirmation bias and tribalism.
I’ve talked before about the ways to avoid disinformation/misinformation on social media before. But with the election coming up next week it bears repeating.
Check your sources
This should be your first step anytime you read news, whether it be on Facebook or right her in the Lawton Constitution. Who is saying this? Why are they saying it? Are they qualified to speak on this subject? Double check their account. Is this the original account or was this story reposted from somewhere else? Interrogating your source can save you a lot of hassle down the line.
Search the web
Is this story being picked up by other news outlets? Is the story being investigated by legitimate journalists at established outlets such as the Associated Press or Washington Post? Sometime a quick Google will turn up all you need to know about the veracity of certain stories.
Read beyond the headline
I cannot stress this one enough. Headlines are small bites of a much larger meal, meant to give you enough of a taste to entice you to eat the remainder. But so often people will only read the head-line and then assume they know what the story is about. I can guarantee you, they do not. So please, read the full story.
Read multiple sources
This one doesn’t really help you if you aren’t following all the other guidelines but making sure you are getting news in your feeds from more than one place is important. If your reaction to reading a story is an immediate gut reaction, then you probably need to read it from a different angle
Pick up a newspaper
Sure, maybe this one is a shameless plug, but hey it’s a good lesson in the difference between an opinion piece, like Wannabe Wired, and the hard news you’d see on the front page. But all kidding aside, some of the most dedicated, hardworking journalists I know are still writing for print. A subscription to your local paper can help you find trusted news sources.