As they ramp up to a late-April or early May 2021 release of their debut nine song album “A.S.M.R.” (A Smokey Motel Record), Smokey Motel kicked off the build-up Thursday with the first single release from the album. Just from what I know about this group’s earliest songs, I’m already slating this collection in the running for 2021’s best albums.
The studio-recorded version of their song “Where the Hell Are You?” is out now. Here’s the link if you want to get this nugget of infectious alt-rock melody into your ears: https://distrokid.com/.../smokeymotel/where-the-hell-are-you.
Here’s the YouTube link as well: https://youtu.be/VClOXddKSFg.
As always, when you see a link posted, go to the online edition and click to go straight to the video or song.
Smokey Motel is the creative outlet for brothers Steven Carter, singer/guitar; and Isaiah Carter, drums. The brothers, originally from Davidson, started out a few years back working as a two-piece. Their first visit to Studio Blanket/Tent Fort also saw their musical father joining in on bass. An in-studio performance of the new single a while back offered promise to what was to come.
The band has since rounded out its sound with Derrick Porter, lead guitar; and bassist Britt Stewart.
After moving from Lawton to Norman earlier in the year, 2020 did its best to level the boom on their hopeful plans of musically taking over the world. It didn’t stop them, it only caused them to find a new way, according to the singer.
“During the pandemic, the boys and I have taken time to focus on personal growth both in music and in life,” Steven Carter said. “This pandemic has made a lot of plans we had come to a halt and has made us slow down. For now, our plan is to focus on this album release and write for the next one. “
This new album is going to be something special. Recorded with Colton Jean at Jean Pump Recordings in Tulsa, Carter said the band’s material has grown from being a two-man operation into a real band project. Half of the new material has come from input by Porter and Stewart and the singer said the cohesion has created some real magic.
A song that will be coming out in the new year, “Green El Camino” is a great measure to their direction moving forward and is still one of the catchiest tracks I’ve heard in a while. Carter said it’s one of his favorite new songs and is an example of how the band has found cohesion.
Smokey Motel has always carried a sense of classic college/alt-rock in their songwriting. With this full band lineup, they’re really digging into the rock while keeping their dreamy sensibilities and melodic uniqueness. It’s this combination that has had them courted by labels as a band to watch.
I’m still a fan of this second single the gents put out in 2018. They have a sound that definitely fits with the title of “Young Forever”: https://youtu.be/iJGm5YYOYtc.
Keep up with Smokey Motel through any of their social media sites and keep your ears open for these new singles into the new year as they ready the release of “A.S.M.R.” It’s going to be worth the wait.
It takes a legend for a tribute album of his work to reach near “legendary” trajectory. So, it’s fitting that the upcoming 17 song album “The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed,” reaches those levels. Canada and his prior bandmates laid the blueprint for the red dirt revolution that’s followed in their wake.
Due to be released on Jan. 22, 2021, the collection features recordings from the Steamboat Festival from last January where Canada was joined by several artists, including Stoney LaRue and Copper Chief.
The columnist was fortunate enough to get an advance listen.
Kicking off with Parker McCollum’s take on “Constantly,” you instantly remember why Canada is held in such esteem — it’s called songwriting. The Canada/Copper Chief performance of “Bang My Head” reminds you why rock is such an important part that makes red dirt more than just country music.
Read Southall Band’s take on “Don’t Need You” kicks off like an electric barnstorm and doesn’t let up. Reckless Kelly digs into that root Americana sound that shows off the storytelling chops found in Canada’s lyricism.
Sparse acoustic guitar and Randy Rogers’ world-weary voice makes “This Time Around” something personal and palpable for the listener. A legend in his own right, Mike McClure carries “Carney Man” into audience interactive heaven in this live recording.
Vintage fiddle and Americana ambience propels Doug Moreland’s cover of “On A Cloud” high into the sky for all to hear. Jade Marie Patek gives “Dead Man” life with her strong Southern feminine voice that adds a new layer to the lyrics coupling soul with swagger to give the collection that little something extra.
A pair of highlights include B.J. Barham of American Aquarium tracking “The Years” as if he’s lived them all first-hand instead of sharing another’s tale. But it’s Canada’s joining with his almost equal as icon Stoney LaRue on “Broken” that keeps me hitting the repeat button. This one’s the red dirt equivalent of Bob Dylan and Neil Young joining together to perform “We Shall Be Released.”
If you’re a fan of Canada, Cross Canadian Ragweed, the genre they helped spawn or any of the artists who joined together to make this album come to life, there won’t be any disappointments except for the wait for its official release. But after the way 2020’s been so far, this is one great reason to hold out hope for 2021.
Start counting the days for this puppy’s release. It’s well worth the wait.
For this week’s Songs for the Sequestration, I wanted to add some cool videos that will, if nothing else, give you a smile and a chuckle. That seems to be what the world needs most these days.
I wanted to start out with sharing what is arguably the worst music video ever (as it’s billed on YouTube). The song is called ”Anger” by the 1970s to 80s Canadian heavy metal act Thor. Kitschy, clunky, seemingly sincere and strangely mesmerizing, it’s like a combination of the corniest 80s rock music, a LARPing expedition gone awry and the cheesiest of old school special effects to create a little over three minutes of hysterical heaven: https://youtu.be/43bWpRgSdUA.
It’s definitely from the “it’s so bad it’s kind of great files.” Or something like that.
Taking from that, there are a couple of great videos and songs by the groovy rockers in Red Fang. The first video is a song called ”Wires.” Premised by the band receiving a check for $15,000 to shoot a video, they take their creative slacktivity to new levels to make some entertaining art: https://youtu.be/WQPfQvLIseA.
And, in returning to the LARP world, Red Fang gets a laugh riot of a comeuppance while terrorizing some kids acting out their fantastical adventures in a park in the wonderful ”Prehistoric Dog” video: https://youtu.be/VufilzHKTqk.
