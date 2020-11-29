As the days shorten and the skies turn to gray it can be hard to find the light. And in a year like this one, it may seem entirely impossible.
But there is light in warmth, and there is warmth in music. Lawton Pro Musica, in its 18th season, is hoping to light up the darkness with its seasonal concert “Sing a Song of Christmas.”
Pro Musica is made up of professional musicians from all walks of life. From teachers to retired church musicians, the group has been bringing the gift of music to Lawton since 2003 when it was created by Nancy Willoughby.
“She had a vision of being able to provide local singers the opportunity to be able to use their gifts and to be able to give those gifts as inspiration to the community,” Tom Willoughby, Nancy’s husband and the group’s co-conductor, said. “She felt that music brings peace to the soul, and we’ve never needed peace more than right now.”
While the group normally holds three concerts a year, the summer concert was canceled. The fall concert has been in limbo since the pandemic began. With the situation changing on a day-by-day basis, Willoughby said the group has been taking things a step at a time.
“We waited very late to start rehearsals. We are in a room that has allowed us to socially distance while rehearsing and we wear masks while we sing,” Willoughby said. “We will continue to monitor the situation as we get closer.”
Health and safety is paramount for Willoughby, and he said that social distancing and masks will be required at the concert. Thankfully, distancing won’t be too difficult thanks to the venue.
“One thing that has been really wonderful is to be the first group invited to the new Lawton Eisenhower Middle School auditorium, a beautiful room that seats 1,400 so that people can be easily socially distanced. And it has a large stage so that the singers can be distanced as well,” Willoughby said.
“Sing a Song of Christmas” will include many holiday favorites such as “Silent Night,” “The Chipmunk Song” and “O Holy Night.”
“Jonathon Moots will be singing “O Holy Night,” which is always a favorite of the audience,” Willoughby said.
The performing choir will be made up of 16 singers and will be accompanied by a brass quartet on some of the numbers. The quartet also is made up of musicians from the community.
“We’re just excited to be able to sing,” Willoughby said. “In a time where live concerts are very rare, I think this can be a celebration for those that are able to come.”
There is no cost to attend the show, and no tickets will be required.