The Pro Musica choir will perform "Sing a Song of Christmas" at the Eisenhower Middle School Auditorium on Dec. 5.



Front row from left: Sahona Littig-Albin, Jessica Martin, Deb Flores, Jamie Hatcher, Brenda Curry, Melanie Coons, Lynda Andrews, Aly Bishop and Yiuka Little. Back row: Jonathan Moots, Tom Willoughby, Richard Van Horn, Allen Faries, Ted Stevens, Greg Erway, Eric Malone, Shaun Calix and Nancy Willoughby. Not pictured but singing this concert: Philip Markley and Lorenzo Butler.