Look, we’ve all been there. You’re trying to get something important done on a computer or laptop that maybe hasn’t been running so smoothly lately when your cursor freezes. You right click a dozen times, maybe bang the mouse against your desk, tape the screen, smash your keyboard, scream into the void – but nothing works. Well, I’m here to tell you there is a better way.
I’ve been in this position, where you feel like the only thing you want to do is throw your monitor out the window, but before you do that, let’s go over a few simple ways to troubleshoot the issue that don’t involve acts of physical violence.
Step One
Remove the possibility of simple mistakes
This will sound like a pretty obvious move but eliminate the possibility that some outside force has acted on the computer by checking all of your connections. Is the power cord secure? What about the ethernet cable? Are the mouse and keyboard both plugged in securely? Sometimes this simple step can help to eliminate probable causes so that you can move on to a more in-depth troubleshooting process.
Step Two
Identify the problem
This may sound like a daunting task, especially if the problem seemingly came out of nowhere. But it should always be the first thing you attempt. Check for error messages. Did you get a popup box or warning message when the issue occurred? If so, even if the warning is gibberish, this can help you identify the problem. Often these messages display codes. A quick Google search can often identify what the error message indicates.
Step Three
Test the theory
If you can identify the problem, it’s time to test the theory by attempting to replicate it. Turn the computer off and back on again (which as we know can often solve the problem in and of itself). Once it’s back on see if you can replicate the issue through the steps you have identified. If you can, congratulations, you’ve found the problem. Of course, now comes the hard part. Solving the problem.
The important thing to remember about troubleshooting is that it is simply a means of identifying a problem, solving the problem can sometimes be a much more complicated process. But once you’ve identified an issue, it can be a whole lot easier to figure out a solution. Of course, you could also always try turning it off and back on again.
Gary Reddin lives in Lawton and writes a weekly technology column for The Lawton Constitution.