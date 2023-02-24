It’s been a ride for Brett “Shred” Landry.
As a musician, he’s a lifer. His path’s taken him to Nashville, Tenn., and Austin, Texas, in search of stardom via the vehicle that started it all: his guitar.
Landry returned to Oklahoma and found himself looking for that right connection to make something magical. A rock and roll guitarist, he branched out a bit and found a home in Oaktown creating an original Oklahoma red dirt/alternative rock sound.
Their first single, “Katlyn’s Song” was released in May 2022 and and you can hear Landry shine on its leads. Give it a listen and you’ll get why: https://youtu.be/dn83oYFO0Hc.
Unfortunately, with a head of steam building up, an illness within the band has slowed progress. Landry said, however, that Oaktown is by no means finished.
“Oaktown is a slow rolling train right now but it is damn fun band and I’m proud of the guys in it and all our songs,” he said. “And yes I still play lead guitar for them.”
You can keep up with the band via its website: Oaktownband.com.
The pause allowed Landry to grow personally and musically. That’s always a benefit for a musician.
“It did allow me to work on my own guitar playing and songs for a while,” he said.
It also allowed Landry to find his fit with a new band that answered his musical herald called It Kills You. He said their debut EP, released in November 2022, knocked him out with its inspiration found in A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandria, As I Lay Dying, etc.
“I haven’t heard this sound since I was a kid listening to this stuff,” he said.
As fate would have it, Landry recently joined the band as, what else, lead guitarist. It’s reignited the passion, he said.
“The guitar riffs definitely challenge me as a guitar player and I’m very honored and stoked that the guys brought me in,” he said. “It’s a group of guys that are equally just as talented in every way, and forces me as a guitar player to definitely ‘Shred.’ After every rehearsal with them I feel like I have a fire for music again and, honestly, that is what keeps me going.”
You’ll be able to check out “It Kills You” on March 11 when they play on the bill at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan. You can follow “It Kills You” and hear the music via its website: https://itkillsyou.bandzoogle.com.
Well, y’all did it. Last Friday morning, Dani Carson Music reached the goal of 5,000 followers. So, “Take The Easy Way Out” should be available for your enjoyment today on all music platforms.
Produced, edited and engineered by Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings, he has been scrambling to get the song ready for the release. He said working with Carson, guitarist/bassist Brad Red Wolf and drummer Ryan Joyce was something special. After recording it, he sent the music to Michael Silva for post-production mixing and mastering. It was a communal spirit that pushed everything through and imbues in the catchy and impeccable sound.
“This song was a true collaborative effort from start to finish so it only seemed fitting to bring Mike in to do the final mix/master,” he said. “I am extremely pleased with how this whole song has turned out.”
I heard it earlier this week and all I can say is it more than lives up to the build-up while showing Carson’s continuing journey of big things to come.
Another 1121 Recordings’ production, ”Tree of Might” followed up “Humanoid” as Lucavi prepares for the March 4 release of their debut EP, ”Unparalleled.” Check it out: https://youtu.be/sUJnXLl8SdY.
These guys are truly one of a kind and are establishing a unique metal voice that is distinctly a Southwest Oklahoma “heavy.” They’ll have an EP release performance March 18 at the Rallhead with Senseless opening.
I heard the EP last weekend and know it and this band are something unparalleled.
