The Ten Year Challenge may be harmless, but you probably shouldn’t do it either way.
If you have been on Facebook over the last few days, there is no doubt you’ve seen the “Ten Year Challenge” pop up. Like most social media challenges, this one has gone viral. It asks users to upload one picture of themselves from a decade prior and one of themselves in the present day in order to compare the changes.
This isn’t the first time this particular challenge has shown up on Facebook. In fact, the challenge seems to show up every few years, perhaps most notably back in 2019 when Facebook had to come out publicly to state that the company, now known as Meta, had nothing to do with the challenge and that it was entirely “user-generated.”
Outside of the company’s press release we don’t have much to go on in terms of how much of a hand the company had in pushing the trend, but even if it is true and they didn’t artificially push the challenge, that doesn’t mean they won’t use it to help train facial recognition algorithms.
So what’s the harm? Many might say that this is one of the risks you take in having a social media account, or that it is an inevitable tradeoff to be a part of the social internet. The harm with this challenge is that it blinds us to social engineering, which is a method of collecting data from individuals through targeted and nontargeted online interactions. Participating in these challenges, as entertaining as they might be, opens us up to further social engineering attempts.
Now, of course, the one argument that most detractors will bring up is that this data is already available to Facebook anyway. If the photos are already on the site, then why would the company care about this challenge? Well, there are a lot of reasons. For starters, people don’t always post photos of themselves. Often times photos can be posted out of context and, as powerful as some of the current algorithms are, they still aren’t great at making judgment calls based on context. So when users helpfully places two photos of themselves side-by-side it makes the company’s job a lot easier.
One article I read recently from WIRED put it this way. Imagine a world where an insurance company uses facial recognition software to analyze two photos of you, one from 10 years ago and one from your present. That company then determines a rate at which to charge you based of an algorithmic generation of your predicted future health based on how you have aged over the last decade.
I don’t know about you, but that’s not the kind of world I want to live in. So the next time you see the 10- year challenge pop up in your timeline, do yourself a favor and just say no.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly tech column for The Lawton Constitution.