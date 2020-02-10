There are a lot of reasons you should consider deleting your Facebook account in 2020, but I plan to get to those in a later column. Today I want to talk about the steps you should take if you plan to hold on to your Facebook account this year.
Facebook has a lot of issues, more than enough to justify ditching it altogether. But I know some of you out there might only be keeping up with your friends and family through the social media platform. Or perhaps, like me, you run several Facebook pages that you need to maintain a personal account to control.
So today I want to go over some important steps that you should take immediately to make your Facebook account more secure — or at least as secure as a Facebook account can be.
The first step you will want to take is to change the privacy settings of your posts. Whenever you post a photo, video or status update you will be given the option to choose your audience. Often, if you’ve never tweaked this setting, your posts will default to a “public” audience. That means anyone on Facebook, regardless of whether you know them or not, can see whatever it is you have shared.
To change this, click on the audience button located at the bottom right corner of your post, next to the button that says “post.” You will want to change your privacy settings to “friends.” This will ensure that only the people you know will see what you share.
The next step, and this one can be eye-opening, is to deauthorize any third-party apps from using your Facebook account. You might be thinking to yourself, “well I don’t think I’ve ever given anything permission to use my account.” Well, if you’ve ever been to a new website and used the convenient “login through Facebook” button, then you have.
Third party sites often work like vacuums, sucking up all your personal information to learn more about you in order for companies to target you more easily for advertising — or even more nefarious purposes.
To stop this, you will need to log in to your Facebook account and navigate to your account settings by clicking the down arrow on the far right at the top of your screen. This will open another menu, from there scroll to ‘settings’ and click again. In the menu that pops up next find ‘apps’ and click one last time. This should bring up a list of all the other places outside of Facebook that have access to your account.
I suggest removing all of them. But feel free to pick and choose the ones you want to keep.
After you’ve done that navigate back to ‘settings’ the same way as before and click ‘privacy.’ Under this menu you will be able to change what aspects of your profile appear to the general public. Again, I would suggest locking down everything on your profile so that only your friends can see it.
Under that same privacy menu, you will find the options to change who can send you friend requests. I suggest changing this to ‘friends of friends’ rather than the default setting of ‘everyone.’
There are some other, more extreme steps you could take to shore up your Facebook privacy settings such as changing your name, or deleting any personally identifying pictures, but for now I suggest taking the steps above.