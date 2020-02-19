There is power is prayer. That is the message being delivered by Sheila Walsh in her series “Praying for Women.” It is a message the best-selling Christian author will be bringing to Faith Bible Church, 1402 SW Park Ridge, on Feb. 25 during a live simulcast.
Darlene Reimer, the Women’s Ministry Director at Faith Bible Church, learned about the series after she was contacted by Walsh’s team earlier this year. Reimer was familiar with Walsh’s work as an author and singer-songwriter and was excited to bring her message to the church.
“She is a powerful communicator, a Bible teacher and an author. She does a lot for women,” Reimer said.
Walsh, who was born in Scotland, now lives in Dallas with her husband and son. Her work has taken her around the world and by her count she has spoken to over six million women across the globe about the power of prayer and how to make biblical ideas practical. Her latest book “Praying Women, How to Pray When You Don’t Know What to Say,” was released this month.
She has been a co-host on the “700 Club,” had her own television show “Heart-to-Heart,” and she has written a number of songs. According to Reimer, Walsh’s biggest talent is her ability to captivate a crowd.
“I’ve heard her speak before and she is a very dynamic speaker,” Reimer said. “She will give you a desire for prayer and she will speak to the power of prayer and what it can do in a woman’s life.”
The event is free and open to the public, according to Reimer. There will be refreshments available and a musical element to the simulcast that she believes will be enlightening and uplifting.
“I hope the women that come will be excited by the power of prayer and by the power we have with God that he pours into our lives through prayer,” Reimer said. “I think there is a great power with us coming before the throne of God in prayer.”
The Sheila Walsh “Praying Women” Live Simulcast is free and open to all women, regardless of church affiliation. For anyone who would like more information about the event, please call 357-6600.
For mwore information about Walsh visit sheilawalsh.com.