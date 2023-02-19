Tilly Evans (Kyleigh Garmon), left, and Agnes Evans (Shalyn Bowles) get back-to-back to do battle with the Monster (Susan Morren) in a scene from Cameron University’s production of “She Kills Monsters.”
Tilly Evans (Kyleigh Garmon), left, and Agnes Evans (Shalyn Bowles) get back-to-back to do battle with the Monster (Susan Morren) in a scene from Cameron University’s production of “She Kills Monsters.”
Scott Rains/staff
Dungeon Master Chuck (Victor Quinones) reads from his campaign as, from left: Tilly Evans (Kyleigh Garmon), Victoria Spruill (Lillith Morningstar), Agnes Evans (Shalyn Bowles) and Kaliope Darkwalker (Jaiden Strandridge) ready for battle in a scene from Cameron University's production of "She Kills Monsters."
This week, the Theatre Department at Cameron University will showcase “She Kills Monsters”, an off-broadway play nominated for multiple awards.
Created in 2011 by playwright, writer, director and screenwriter Qui Nguyen, “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of two very different sisters, Agnes and Tilly, and a search for connection.
Two years before the start of the play, younger sister Tilly is killed in a car crash, alongside both of her parents. Agnes is left alone, searching for ways to better understand her sister. She finds an unexpected method of accomplishing this — playing through Tilly’s homemade “Dungeons and Dragons” module.
In “She Kills Monsters”, Agnes stumbles upon a D&D story (called a module) that her sister Tilly had created. The play follows Agnes in both real life and the make-believe world of the game, as Agnes plays through the module, battles monsters, and gets to know her sister in a way she never imagined possible.
Focuses on strong female characters
“I particularly enjoy this play for its focus on strong female characters as well as the opportunities the play provides for students’ further learning in stage combat, said Natalie McCabe, who is directing the play and is also an assistant professor in the Art, Music and Theatre Arts Department at Cameron.
Despite “Dungeons and Dragons” being a focus of the play, McCabe doesn’t count herself among those who play.
“I don’t actually have significant experience playing D&D though many of my friends and colleagues really enjoy the game,” McCabe said. “I think it’s really interesting, and am glad to see that it’s not just for those described as “geeks” any longer.”
But the show deals with more than just “Dungeons and Dragons”. It also explores the difficult process of grief.
“I think people (who watch the play) may find comfort in being reminded that their loved ones and the memories we have with them are always with them along their journeys through life, even after they pass away,” McCabe said.
“I think that the play also shows how it’s normal for grief to come in different stages and be expressed in different ways at different times, and talking to friends and family can help a lot with grief.”
In this production, the role of Agnes is played by Shalyn Bowles, and Tilly is played by Kyleigh Elvina. McCabe praised both of their performances.
“Both actors bring a strong work ethic and willingness to learn various elements, from stage combat to character work,” she said.
“I’m very proud of how our cast, crew, and creative team came together to create this production.”