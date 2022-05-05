DUNCAN — To go, or not to go, that isn’t a question for Lana Sleeper, who is directing the 3rd Annual Shakespeare in the Park outing for Duncan Little Theatre on Friday and Saturday in Duncan’s Fuqua Park.
“I would love it if everyone would come, bring their lawn chairs, and just enjoy the whole weekend with Kiddie Land, the food trucks and Shakespeare in the Park,” Sleeper said.
This is the first year that the theater will present the full version of a Shakespearian play with its production of “Taming of the Shrew.” The last two outings have been more akin to clip shows than full plays, as Sleeper said her goal was to get audiences to enjoy Shakespeare and not “fear The Bard,” as it were.
While this is only her second year with the theater, it’s far from her first go around, Sleeper has been choreographing and directing plays for years.
Shakespeare in the Park is truer to the original Shakespearian experience than the average theatergoer might think, according to Sleeper.
“Shakespeare wrote for the common people,” Sleeper said. “His plays would often have the audience actually participating in the play.”
The festivities will begin with featured vocalist Anastacia Prucha.
“She will be singing a beautiful Italian song to set the mood for our Shakespearian play,” Sleeper said.
After the song, there will be a short performance of an original play written by Sleeper by some young actors called “Wee Scarlet Caped Maiden and the Menacing Wolf.”
“It is a rendition of “Little Red Riding Hood” but done in Shakespearian style,” Sleeper said.
Then the event will conclude with a production of “Taming of the Shrew.”
“We have a cast of 16 … minimal set … and all of the costumes are of course, Elizabethan,” Sleeper said. “The adults will really enjoy this play, it’s very physical and there is a lot of comedy, and some audience participation.”