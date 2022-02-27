Renowned jazz saxophonist Denis DiBlasio will join with the Cameron University Jazz Ensemble for a concert next month.
The process of introducing a new musician into the mix of an ensemble is one that’s not new to Tori Chambers, a Cameron University Music Education major who plays clarinet, flute and saxophone in the ensemble.
“Every single performance I’ve ever had, something changes,” Chambers said. “Things are always going to change. You have to be a little loose.”
Letting changes come naturally is not something a musician can do without a lot of practice. Chambers and the other members of the Cameron University Jazz Ensemble have been rehearsing the pieces they’ll perform with DiBlasio for several months, trying to make sure that, when he joins them, he can be folded into the performance completely seamlessly.
JD Little, the conductor and leader of the Jazz Ensemble, has been the chief architect of the jazz festival since he started teaching at Cameron University five years ago. He says the experience of having guest artists like DeBlasio come in to perform with students is essential to a good musical education.
“I think it’s very important,” Little said. “They get to learn how to perform with different musicians who do this professionally, and how to think on their feet.”
Little was drawn to jazz from the moment he started playing music. After joining his school band, Little heard John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme” album, an experience that would turn out to be formative for him.
“I didn’t grow up in a musical family, but I joined band in school,” Little said. “I was introduced to jazz there. I heard this album that changed my life.”
Little is a saxophonist, and apart from conducting the Jazz Ensemble, Little will perform with the Lawton Jazz band during the Jazz Festival Concert, performing saxophone numbers with several other musicians from the area.
As organizer for the Jazz Fest, Little also chooses the guest artists that will perform with the students each year. Little said he looks for established musicians who also teach, and DiBlasio, a professor at Rowan University, fit the bill.
“I think it’s important to find musicians who are also educators themselves,” Little said.
The day before the performance, DiBlasio will present a workshop to local musicians, instructing all of the musicians involved in the concert, which includes the Cameron University Jazz Ensemble, the Lawton Jazz Band and the Aggie Jazz Academy, a group of public school-age musicians from the area.
Chambers said that she expects the community to really enjoy this concert.
“I think we’re really playing some great hits this semester,” Chambers said. “And I think people are really going to love our guest artist.”