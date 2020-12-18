MEDICINE PARK — Christmas is coming to Medicine Park a week early this year as the mountain community prepares to host its annual Christmas Carnival and Santa Parade on Saturday.
This is the 6th year of the carnival and parade combo, though the parade itself has been ongoing for 23 years.
The carnival will include pony rides, mini golf, corn hole, shopping cart curling and more. No admission costs are required for the carnival and all of the events are free. Before the parade kicks off, there will be a group of carolers performing Christmas classics at the Medicine Park Town Hall.
“From the very beginning we wanted to create a family friendly event that is free and open to everyone so you’re not reaching into your pocket every minute to pull out more money,” Pat Shaughnessy said.
Shaughnessy has been involved with the Christmas Carnival since its inception and calls himself one of “Santa’s helpers.” This year, with many local communities canceling their Christmas events, Shaughnessy said that he hopes Medicine Park can provide a substitute. But he also wants people to be safe.
“I know we’ve had an awkward year and I know that some of the areas have canceled their parades and festivities. We are hoping that everyone is sensible and protects themselves. The town has a mask ordinance, so if you’re in stores you’ll be expected to wear that and if you’re out on the streets we urge people to think about taking care of themselves and their families and don’t be put off wearing your masks,” Shaughnessy said.
Additionally, Shaughnessy said to keep the weather in mind because it could be “a little nippy” on Saturday.
“Bundle up,” Shaughnessy said, “the local stores will be serving hot chocolate or feel free to bring your own thermos. It’ll be cold, but it’ll be fun.”
And visitors should make sure to stick around for the parade to get a glimpse of Santa. Those who do will get a special treat.
“Santa and I have gathered about 1,600 plush toys,” Shaughnessy said, “Santa will give them out to youngsters he meets after the parade.”