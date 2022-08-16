Rooted in Ranch Oak Reunion 2022 will be held Sept. 2-4 in Lawton.
The celebration will honor the heritage, strong family values and deep-rooted friendships that were created between neighbors in Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition, Ranch Oak.
Rooted in Ranch Oak Reunion was organized in October 2021 by committee members Shelia E. Lofton-Cole, Elizabeth “Liz” Jenkins, Dolores “DeeDee” Anderson-Elliott, Toria Boyd and the late Renda Gresham “Cookie” Boyd” for the purpose of bringing the village, family and friends with ties or have lived in Ranch Oak together again.
The reunion will begin with a meet-and-greet from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Fairfield Inn, 201 SE 7th.
Attendees then will attend the Lawton MacArthur High School football game at 6 p.m. at Cameron University Stadium.
A free cookout will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3 at George Lee Park in Ranch Oak. DJ Steve will be on hand.
A dance will be held from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 3 at McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dress is semi-formal throwback. Music will be provided by Lloyd Stephens, David Barnes, Barry LeDay, Mena Randall, Debra Deveaux, Jimmy King and Milton Hall. Ranch Oak’s DJ Steve will mix the dance music.
Community legends will be honored, including Joy Lofton, Climmie Boyd-Ingram, Sally Hall, Bettye Gaines, Mr. and Mrs. Ralf Gordon, Mr. and Mrs. Love and Mrs. Shoemaker.
The night will include trivia questions and door prizes, awards and photos. Seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance. You can make your purchase for T-shirts, reunion banquet and souvenir book at: