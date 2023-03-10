Saturday night marks the return of the rock for all ages.
That’s right, “Rock Revival 3” returns to the Vaska Theatre Saturday night. Produced by Upside Down Entertainment and presented by the historic theatre, 1902 NW Ferris, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary, this one’s going to be a big one.
It’s $12 entry and for the big kids, an additional $5 for a wristband and you can bring your own adult beverages. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is slated to begin at 6 p.m. You never know, you may be seeing the columnist leading the charge as emcee again.
As with the first two, Upside Down’s Brandon Cramer said it’s about giving the next generation of local rock stars a taste of what can be. And for the young fans, it’s the opportunity to enjoy a real concert experience at a safe place.
This lineup is a monster. I know I said that the first two. I meant it and I mean it now. Young crusty punks Bludgeoned Victim will be starting the show.
Dallas, Texas, dynamos We Are Band Nerds are on the bill and you’re not going to want to miss this special treat. This band is amazing. Catch this track of rap rock-nu metal goodness called “Fallen From Grace” and you’ll get it: https://youtu.be/gnQAx1AWGaM.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to go directly to this and any other music. As always, the column is free to read online.
I’m proud to say some of my Norville bandmates will be doing it right with their other projects.
Chasing the Coyote are going to bring the Southwest Oklahoma desert grunge. Check out their original, “Serpent God”: https://youtu.be/dC12J3Y303U.
If you’re lucky, you’ll catch headliners, the astronomically delicious Astro Throne taking on this Queens of the Stone Age burner, “Go With the Flow” as well as the killers from the debut EP: https://youtu.be/NG1ZBLyZ89w.
Avery Leach is the bassist in Bludgeoned Victim. They’ve been picking it up this year with live performances, but this is their first time on the big stage with some big bands.
With most of the band’s lineup under 21-years-old, Leach said this is a great opportunity to test their mettle on stage with some established names in the local scene as they ready to release their first EP on March 26. She’s ready to inspire as she’s been inspired.
“I am both excited and nervous to play for such a large crowd with such great bands. I have played many all ages shows before but this one is something different, my band is performing for the Lawton youth, and that is personal,” she said. “All-ages shows are so important to me due to the fact that punk rock and live music is what I grew up on, and what has shaped my life into what it is today.”
Leach said as young as 8 or 9-years-old, she’d go to all ages shows when her mom’s band would play.
“If I can inspire even one kid to make music and never give up on it,” she said, “my goal is accomplished.”
Along with her role in Bludgeoned Victim, Leach has been blowing up with her solo singer-songwriter side. After putting out one of the columnist’s favorite local songs in 2022 with “Underdeveloped,” she’s been working on her process.
It pays off for Leach with her new single, “Traitor”: https://youtu.be/R49Dlhf6qT0.
Leach said it took a while, but she thinks it’s worth it. It’s a significant first for the young artist.
“It’s all me,” she said. “I recorded and produced it, guitars are all me, all vocals and backup. It’s my first song I’ve recorded and produced myself and I’m pretty happy with the results.”
When you make music you want to be heard. But you have to be sure, according to Leach. She reached deep for the number and it pays off. More is to come.
“As with all my music, my lyrics are very personal and it took me a long time to decide to even do anything with this song,” she said. “I will be working on my EP for my solo stuff, so be on the lookout for that.”
You’re going to want to keep following this talent; she’s got a lot of it.
