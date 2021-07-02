Medicine Park knows a thing or two about rock.
The cobblestone community is comprised of it as a large portion of its backbone. And with the town’s 108th birthday this weekend, what better way to celebrate than to rock out with live music?
Simple. There is no better way.
With that notion in mind, this year’s lineup for the 9th Annual Rock in the Park Music Festival performing on the Main Stage in Hitchin’ Post Park are some heavy hitters.
This free, family-friendly festival has all the right sounds in the range of Oklahoma rock and roll to offer some sonic fireworks. There’ll also be plenty of vendors to fill your hunger, thirst or an offering of something that’ll catch your eye.
Echo 21 kicks things off Friday night at 7 p.m. with an electrified set. Things take a trip to the “Dark Side of the Moon” at 9 p.m. when Another Pink in the Floyd brings its immaculate renditions of the band’s catalog of masterpieces. They’re also bring something a little extra: their own laser lightshow.
Rodney Whaley, event coordinator, said their debut set at the 2020 edition was standing room only and one for the memory book of special moments from the town’s festival history. While he doesn’t like to “repeat the record,” so to speak, you have to answer to what the crowd wants.
Sort of like “Freebird,” but better.
“They were so good last year and they were so highly wanted back by the public,” he said. “Their set will be over an at-least over a two-hour set. They’ll keep on playing. They’re awesome.”
Saturday’s music kicks off with at 3 p.m. with Johnny Mack (Jernigan) offering an acoustic-oriented set that will take you through some grunge-era wonders.
After making an impression with their debut to kick off the Roots Ball in May, RDO Smokewagon have plans to set things afire when they go on at 5 p.m. Ryan Oldham, Zach Holliday, Brad “Red” Wolf and Eric Hoffman are proving a solid powerhouse.
When you want to peak out the festival’s biggest day, choosing Gannon Fremin & CCRev for a fitting, red dirt-infused blast of punk rock attitude and high energy American music for the 7 p.m. set serves as a challenge Who’s going to want to follow these guys?
Whaley said that would be up to The Wight Lighters with a 9 p.m. set. Known for high-energy live shows, often shared with Fremin and company and the RDO boys, you can be sure to expect surprises. And fireworks, he said. Those will set off around 9:30 p.m. during a brief intermission from the band.
You get one for the money and two for the show when Jelvis kicks off Sunday’s Main Stage performances at 3 p.m. Whaley said he is a real get for this year’s festival.
“Jelvis, he’s an Elvis impersonator from Louisiana,” he said. “He puts on a real show. He’s going to do a little bit of early-Elvis, a little bit of mid-Elvis and a little bit of late-Elvis. He’s quite the Elvis impersonator.”
Home grown rock and roll will shine at 5 p.m. when Fildio lays down its mix of original and cover songs. No matter the tune, it’s theirs when they play it.
The festival closes at 7 p.m. with a tribute to one of the great rock band of the past 45 years with Next Halen. They’re sure to make you want to “Jump.”
“I’m excited, real excited,” Whaley said. “We’ve been scurrying around the past few days. Things are coming together. The weather is looking better and better. It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend.”
One of the things to have taken root since May’s Roots Ball is the idea of side stages offering local musicians a place to perform in the spirit of the community’s penchant for providing a great soundtrack to a day visit to the gateway to the Wichitas.
It’s returning at different places around town from noon until 3 p.m. both days, Whaley said. He credits the community business owners with recognizing a great thing when they see it. His excitement comes from having a vision and seeing it exceed expectations.
“The thing I’m talking about are the side stages we had at Roots Ball; we’re doing it again,” he said. “Momentum has picked up and several of the businesses on their own decided that at noon both days there will be music throughout town. They’re doing it on their own because it was so successful last time and that’s what we wanted.”
Along with those musical offerings, The Brothers DuPree will perform their patented set from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos.
Festivities are free and there’s always something for the whole family when Medicine Park celebrates with music.
They’ll always come up with a reason to celebrate and make music out there.
Last Friday’s performance from Gavin Taylor: Dropscene at the Vaska Theatre was a pretty fantastic way of telling your hometown, “Hello! I’m here and I came to rock you.”
Taylor promised a showcase of all sides of the art. After seeing him live, his performance is art. He’s imbued with a ton of potential to be a name amongst those who inspired his performance.
From cock of the walk posturing a la Mick Jagger, the flamboyant coat changes per song offered a hallucinatory post-grunge era James Brown vibe, and the leaping dramatics from Jim Morrison’s Lizard King stage, Taylor’s learned from the masters. A modern kid, he brings his own mix.
Taylor and his live band of Isaac Stalling, Ethan Lynn Neel and Johnny Manchild really went to town with punk rock abandon on their take on The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog.” Placebo’s “Teenage Angst” and Jane’s Addiction’s monster “Mountain Song” were cathartic choices to imbibe.
It’s the original numbers that really struck home. The rock was as intense and energetic with “Flyswatter” “CAPS LOCK” as with his take on others’ material. This is where his heart shown. At ease with his supportive audience, he took the night to shine.
Taylor is more than high theatrics and bombast. He reached peak emotion with a performance of “Reruns”: https://youtu.be/PqCABBvIl90.
Visit the online edition of the column and click the link to go directly to the video of the performance.
After an over hour-long concert, Taylor brought things to a head with a performance of “Carpet Clean.” After hearing cries of “Gavin, I love you” from a variety of the age appropriate female voices from the audience, he invited them and pretty much anyone from the audience on stage to join him.
This is the kind of celebratory moment many will remember for a long time to come. I imagine for Taylor, after a year’s break from performing, it’ll resonate a lifetime. It was a culmination of what most young musicians dream when first tackling an instrument.
I’ve often wondered if teens even got together and tried to make a band and just live out their “rock star” energy anymore. Thanks to Taylor and company, I have faith in the future of Southwest Oklahoma rock and roll.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.