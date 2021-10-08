Lawton’s own Alberto Rivas has been honored by the Oklahoma Arts Council for his contribution to the arts.
On Thursday, the council announced the names of the 14 individuals and organizations that will be recognized during the 44th Oklahoma Governor’s Arts Awards next month.
Rivas received the Community Service Award which “recognizes significant contributions to the arts in specific Oklahoma communities in the areas of leadership and volunteerism,” according to the council.
“Receiving the Governor’s Art Award for Community Service is such a great blessing,” Rivas said. “I share this with all the volunteers who work so hard to make our community the pride of the southwest. Such an amazing honor.”
The awards will be presented by Gov. Kevin Stitt during a special ceremony at the Oklahoma State Capitol. A reception will follow.
“The efforts of our Governor’s Arts Awards honorees are why the arts continue to inspire hope and resilience for Oklahomans during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples said. “Their commitments reflect the investment necessary to ensure the arts endure to meet important needs in our state. We look forward to celebrating their steadfast devotion to their communities through their efforts in the arts.”
Recipients are selected from submitted nominations by the Governor’s Arts Awards Selection Committee, comprised of members of the Governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board.
“The arts is what makes our Southwest Oklahoma community thrive,” Rivas said. “If it wasn’t for the arts and the organizations within the arts, we would not have the amazing events, programs and people that we do.”