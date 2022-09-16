Saturday night’s “Revival” rock and metal show at the Vaska Theatre offered a moment that is hoped to be remembered.
Brandon Cramer who, along with Scott Golden and Vaska owner Justin Hackney, were the driving forces to make this first in a series of all-ages shows happen. One of the first bands booked on the bill was the all under-20-years-old Lawton-based power trio Senseless.
Cramer has recently finished producing and mixing/mastering the band’s new three-song EP from his 1121 Recordings home studio. He said they offered something special.
“Senseless brought an energy to my studio that I absolutely loved,” he said. “Hearing the fast punk drumming, and energetic guitar/ bass riffs that resemble the pop punk bands I grew up with was refreshing and made it a project that I thoroughly enjoyed working on.”
I gave it a listen and have to say, Senseless is a breath of fresh air. The songs are right on rock and roll. “4 Leaf Clover,” “Sick of This” and “Welcome Home” are some burners. It’s a great pop/punk puncher with hooks aplenty, no joke.
The EP, which will be out soon on all streaming platforms, follows the promise of catching Senseless during their Railhead Saloon debut earlier this year. These kids are something special.
Singer/guitarist Lennon Billings said he’s excited for the band’s future. The son of Southern Aggression’s Lonnie Billings, he’s establishing himself as a second-generation “real talent” but on his own terms. He’s been a part of the music community his whole life.
“My father being the lead guitarist in Southern Aggression, I got the opportunity to grow up around many of the local talents and in a very musical household,” he said. “It’s always been my dream to start a band.”
Billings got his first guitar at 5 and, with the help of his dad, learned quickly. He met drummer James Lindow in eighth grade, bonding through music and personalities. After meeting in 2018 through the Cameron Baptist Church youth band, bassist Gabby Rivera joined the fold in 2020. That she and Billings are a couple only tightens the bond between their stringed instruments.
The band’s name actually makes a lot of sense, according to Billings. It came about in February 2020 when he and Lindow needed a name for their eleventh-grade talent show.
“We began writing originals shortly after the talent show,” he said.
Following the band’s first show just over a year ago at Oklahoma City’s Blue Note, Senseless have played a lot of stages, all mostly 21-and-over. Lawton is home, he said. After Saturday, they’ve played for fans their age.
“We have been enjoying our introduction and participance in the Lawton music scene which has been very supportive and welcoming of our genre ...” he said.
So, about the rock and metal “Revival” show. Senseless got the kids rocking and rolling and put on a great show.
During one of the night’s rare sound issues, Billings’ talents as a front man came to the fore as he took his wireless guitar into the audience, and revved up fans up and down the aisles.
Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens opened the night and, man, is this kid the real deal. Greeted by screams from his younger fanbase, he returned their energy with a whirling dervish performance of a sugar rush of a kid running wild through his favorite candy store.
Not too long ago, Taylor was one of those kids in the crowd. He found his heart in rock and roll. He and Senseless revealed that same beating rhythm to a new generation in the audience.
Then it was time for the big kids to hit the stage. The next three, established bands offered energized sets reflecting their days as those “youngins” coming to the all-ages show and coming away changed and with a future purpose.
This was their time to return the favor.
Bringing their mix of grunge and desert rock to a boil, Chasing the Coyote earned a lot of young fans on this night. Offering some sonic superheroism and multi-vocal wow factor, this group took some of these kids into their first psychedelic journey.
When Lucavi hit the stage and cranked up some original heavy metal, the kids went wild. That’s what it’s about. Even the birthday boy joining the band on “Humanoid,” Matt Shreve was like a kid getting cake.
If you were there, you saw, what the bands affectionately called the “baby mosh pit” erupt with motion and energy. Smiles were the night’s uniform. Mixed with those simply jumping in place, a real sense of a pulse was palpable.
Closing with long-time local legends DeadCore proved the perfect pitch for the night’s event. Borne from a bunch of friends who attended all-ages shows back in the early-2000s. With the full-on stage blood and light show and the fire in being able to perform for a young crowd, this band came alive. And the kids went wild.
A real connective moment for everything happened with Scott Golden and his teen daughter Emeri Golden joining together to sing “Blue Skin.” One of those kids from the crowd was now on stage and rocked it like a true performer. A father and daughter sharing a special moment of triumph together for all to enjoy said everything you need to know about this night.
Golden and Cramer each said how, when youths, how important it was for them to be at the all-ages shows and learn how they wanted to carry that forward to this new generation. This is how the rock and metal scene stays alive. New blood inspired from seeing it can be done was the goal.
While offering a safe and comfortable place for all-ages to come out and enjoy the show, Hackney gets a ton of credit for taking the chance. It paid off with well over 200 filling the theater to enjoy a full-scale concert experience. For many, it was their first time.
Here’s to knowing it won’t be the last. You have to keep it growing.
I want to thank everyone who did their part to promote the show, who came out to the show and all who performed in the show. It was a treat to emcee the event. I’ll call it as much a highlight or more for me as it was for anyone in the audience.
Parents, if your kids are cupping their hands and saying “Lucaaaaviiiiii” a whole lot since Saturday night, I’m sorry. But I’m not really. Because those faces I saw from the stage were beaming back all the positive energy in the world. I’ll never be sorry for something like that.
Bravo to Chris McGath for handling sound master duties like a pro. His prowess and the power provided by Phillips Music Co. made this one of the best sounding live shows I’ve been to in a minute.
So, according to Cramer, you guys need to mark your calendars for the night of Dec. 10 when the “Revival II” is slated to return. We’re looking at the probable return of Taylor and Muffled Sirens and Senseless. Hopes are the great emo-power-trio Ladybird will join the bill with Titan Metal and the columnist and bandmates in Norville.
You’ll read the details when solidified here first. Be ready and be there!
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.