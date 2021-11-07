Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” blends the filmmaker’s trademark frenetic visual style with a surprisingly gripping story that hearkens to the not-so-distant days of the “Me Too” movement, and reminds its audience of the hippocratic society in which women find themselves trapped still today.
Relative newcomer and rising star Thomasin McKenzie leads the stylish film as Eloise Cooper, a somewhat shy and withdrawn soon-to-be fashion school student who moves to London for the first time to attend university. Obsessed with everything ‘60s — complete with a bedroom that looks ripped straight from an Audrey Hepburn movie — Eloise can’t wait to visit the city in which her mom lived originally before succumbing to some sort of mental illness. Eloise’s grandmother worries that she will follow the same path. While it’s never fully explained what Eloise’s power is, she has an uncanny ability to somehow commune with the dead — or at least to sense their pain and feelings.
This innate ability transports Eloise to the 1960s London that she obsesses over as she relives the tragic life of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sandie, a beautiful inspiring singer who visits the famous Café de Paris in order to secure herself a gig. Joy’s Sandie commands the screen in her early sequences, which blur the lines between the reality that Eloise finds herself in, and the obvious dream state in which these visions first begin to manifest. Wright constantly toys with the audience’s expectations and senses — filling the screen with lavish visuals ripped straight from the 60s while adding an ever-so-subtle layer of a dreamlike film that constantly keeps the viewer guessing what is really happening and what is merely a manifestation of a supposedly sick person.
Eloise is transformed by her visions, becoming almost obsessed with Sandie — mimicking everything from her appearance and fashion taste to growing much more confident in her abilities and social status. No longer a meek girl from the country, Eloise quickly transforms into a beautiful young woman navigating her way through London.
This fantasy world soon comes crashing down, as Eloise begins to experience Sandie’s pain and torment. Once an aspiring singer with a voice that could captivate audiences, Sandie is pulled into London’s seedy underworld, where she must turn tricks and pleasure men for the “chance” of becoming something more. We see the horror both through Sandie’s actions and Eloise’s recoiling at being forced to watch multiple men have their way with a girl she has come to idolize.
The lavishly-designed movie — once aimed at engrossing audiences in the London nightclub scene with a healthy dose of baby boomer nostalgia — is turned on its head and becomes a haunting — literally — murder mystery that Eloise must uncover before she loses her sanity. The tonal shift is gradual and effortless by Wright. Triumph turns tragic in a series of twists, turns, false accusations and murder.
Matt Smith continues to do everything he can to shed the good guy image of the Doctor from his “Doctor Who” time as Jack, the seedy John that ropes Sandie into prostitution and drugs. His character constantly shifts between charming, suave gentlemen to straight monster at the drop of a hat. Smith’s Jack is — at the same time — equally captivating and repulsive.
The cast of characters is rounded out by a pair of brilliant thespians. Terence Stamp turns in one of his best performances in years as a disturbing, almost stalker character at the center of the murder mystery. The late Diana Rigg gives her final on screen performance as Ms. Collins, the quiet old lady that rents the apartment to Eloise that triggers her corporeal visions. The role serves as a glorious swan song for Rigg, whose career spanned more than five decades with some of the most memorable roles in Hollywood history.
The movie’s production values are excellent, doing a great job of bringing classic London to life. The art direction is particularly impressive. Wright has always had an eye for visuals, and his unique style suits this movie perfectly. He does a great job of contrasting the bright, flashy colors of London’s club scene in the 60s against the dark, dirty and almost sickening world that lurks just beneath the surface.
Wright, who also served as script writer, stops short of casting judgment on the women involved in the events of the film. He certainly has a lot to say about how girls like Sandie and Eloise are treated by men and how their complaints are often ignored by society. Eloise is constantly ignored, belittled and mocked when she tries to bring her complaints to authorities — not unlike how many rape victims are treated when they try to report the crime.
The script creates some pacing issues, however. It takes too long for Eloise to get to London, and then even longer before we finally get to see her visions for the first time. For as much as Taylor-Joy is seen in the marketing, her on screen time is not that substantial. It really feels like Wright could have shaved 10-20 minutes from the movie’s runtime, and it would be a better experience for it.
“Last Night in Soho” is a Wright film, through and through, with all of the benefits and caveats that come with his works. It’s probably his most mainstream movie, aside from perhaps “Baby Driver,” but without the seedy actors on screen. Both lead actresses do commendable jobs and their work will continue to elevate their stars in Hollywood. But the movie is not without its issues, and really feels drug out at times when the pacing could be tightened up. Otherwise, it’s a great matinee feature for a quiet fall weekend.
“Last Night in Soho” is open now in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.