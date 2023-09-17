"The Equalizer 3"

This image released by Sony Pictures Entertainment shows Denzel Washington in a scene from “The Equalizer 3”.

 Stefano Montesi/Sony Pictures Enterainment via AP

Denzel Washington closes his trilogy of angry old man revenge films with a pared down experience that focuses on the violence and an aimless plot at the expense of character development.

“The Equalizer 3” is the most lean of the trilogy of movies based on the classic television show about a retired CIA agent who uses his particular set of skills to help those in need. It focuses less on the history and backstory of hero Robert McCall, played by the always intense Denzel Washington, and more on what amounts to a bottle narrative that finds McCall recuperating in a seaside Italian village where he comes across yet more danger. It’s hard to tell whether the smaller scope was for budgetary purposes or for a tighter narrative, but the movie’s pacing still drags in several places — much like the previous two entries. Still, Washington delivers another intense performance that is tempered with — for the first time in the trilogy — a slightly more human side.