Denzel Washington closes his trilogy of angry old man revenge films with a pared down experience that focuses on the violence and an aimless plot at the expense of character development.
“The Equalizer 3” is the most lean of the trilogy of movies based on the classic television show about a retired CIA agent who uses his particular set of skills to help those in need. It focuses less on the history and backstory of hero Robert McCall, played by the always intense Denzel Washington, and more on what amounts to a bottle narrative that finds McCall recuperating in a seaside Italian village where he comes across yet more danger. It’s hard to tell whether the smaller scope was for budgetary purposes or for a tighter narrative, but the movie’s pacing still drags in several places — much like the previous two entries. Still, Washington delivers another intense performance that is tempered with — for the first time in the trilogy — a slightly more human side.
The film opens with a long tracking shot of an Italian vineyard filled with brutally dispatched dead bodies. As the camera winds its way through the carnage, it finds Washington’s McCall sitting peacefully in a basement, held at gunpoint by two men while a mob boss arrives to interrogate him. After giving everyone one last chance to walk away, McCall quickly kills everyone in one of the most violent scenes in the trilogy to this point. Director Antoine Fuqua, who helmed the first film before taking a step back for the sequel, returns to the director’s chair and returns his vision of brutal violence to the film’s identity.
After the amazing opening, the film hits the pause button for nearly a full hour as McCall recovers from wounds sustained in the vineyard assault while hiding out in an Italian village. It’s at this point that one can understandably confuse “The Equalizer 3” with something like “Under the Tuscan Sun,” as it feels more like a tourism advertisement than a methodical action film. McCall comes to befriend the initially mistrusting citizens who eventually welcome him to their community as one of their own. But like many of these types of films, when organized crime moves in and starts terrorizing the citizens, McCall must, once again, draw upon his set of skills to make things right.
When the action kicks up again in the last 30 minutes, McCall is relentless — a terminator mowing down criminals as if he’s an 80s slasher villain. Disappointingly, none of the action scenes live up to the third act of the original “The Equalizer,” which saw McCall stalk the Russian mob in a home improvement store using household power tools. Washington is a bit slower — something they incorporate into the script — and he prefers to simply shoot people as opposed to more inventive means.
“The Equalizer 3” is a fairly shallow film, which doesn’t make it a bad experience. Fuqua really trimmed the fat of previous entries for a much more focused look at McCall as he tries to recover and start a new life. But even with a shortened run time of only about 105 minutes, the pacing still stalls too much. The audience never gets to truly understand McCall’s character or why he does what he does. This really feels like a middle chapter adventure of an established action hero — not the swan song of a trilogy. It’s certainly carried by Washington’s unparalleled on screen presence, but there’s not much to chew on. It’s a competently made action film with not much going on underneath the hood.
“The Equalizer 3” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.