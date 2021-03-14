“WandaVision” recently capped eight weeks of mystery, excitement and plenty of heart that would captivate even the most casual of Marvel comics fans — as long as they know what to expect going in.
“This isn’t that kind of show,” Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff pontificates at one point in the show’s nine-episode run.
“WandaVision” is not the typical Marvel Cinematic Universe fare. The longstanding franchise’s first foray into streaming programming is subdued, more focused on character development than plot and feels — in many ways — much more grounded and restricted in its scope. Instead of focusing on costume-clad superheroes fighting almost two-dimensional purple aliens from outer space, “WandaVision” focuses on the love between two of the franchise’s most underdeveloped heroes, Wanda and Vision.
It does this through the lens of a half-century of sitcom styles, deriving inspiration from everything from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Bewitched” to more modern classics, like “Full House” and “Modern Family.” Almost each episode heavily leans on the tropes and styles of those shows to frame the increasingly more disturbing plot developments and character moments in such a way as to reflect Wanda’s own character and her inspirations from her childhood. There’s never been a show like this, and it works, because it doesn’t require some sort of attachment to bygone ages of television, but still feels earnest and easy to grasp.
The chemistry between Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s sentient artificial intelligence Vision is absolutely palpable. It’s a shame it took six years and multiple movies since their debut in “Avengers Age of Ultron” for the two to finally have a chance to flex their acting muscles and showcase how well they work alongside each other. They’ve had moments in “Captain America Civil War,” and later “Avengers Infinity War,” but this is the first time where their characters and relationship are put front and center.
MCU fans will remember Vision was killed — twice, once by Wanda, and once by Thanos — in “Avengers Infinity War.” They had been on the run together as a couple up until Thanos’ attack on earth. So much of their relationship was relayed in exposition, rather than by on screen actions, so this is the first time viewers have had a chance to see how much they care for each other. Of course, there’s an underlying sense of dread throughout the whole show, which culminates in a crippling review for both Wanda and fans. “WandaVision” is as much about grief and moving on than anything else — creating perhaps the most topical theme in a comic book franchise in the midst of the pandemic since “The Dark Knight” openly criticized government surveillance in 2008.
Admittedly, “WandaVision” is an acquired taste for some, who might start the series expecting more typical “Avengers” action and engagement. It starts off slow with the first two 25-minute episodes establishing the pop culture sitcom feel before the mysteries and menace begin to mount. But as Wanda says at one point, “this isn’t that kind of show.” “WandaVision” evolves into much more of a traditional experience by its final episodes, but it never loses that focus on the heart of the show.
That focus is perhaps why some might be ultimately put off, if they watched week-to-week, rather than binging all nine episodes, now that the show has completed its initial run. The writers play with audience expectations, setting up red herrings — sometimes literally — and leaving breadcrumbs of hints that never materialize in the way one would typically expect. The show tries to set up plenty of comic-themed mysteries — many of which are even more tantalizing for longtime comic fans — but never does anything with them. It would have been better for the writers to play the mysteries much more straight, instead of stringing along expectations that were never going to materialize in the most obvious way. The show has plenty of strength with the relationship between Wanda and Vision that it never had to play coy with various elements, including how all of this started in the first place. When those revelations do arise, they’re met with a collective “meh,” because they answered questions that didn’t need to be asked. This shouldn’t be a problem for someone who wants to binge the show, as the episodes are relatively short in runtime. There’s no need to spend a week debating the identity of the mysterious beekeeper, or who a character’s government contact is, or what the red smoke means.
“WandaVision” represents the maturation of the MCU — a new experience that captures some of the quirky nature of the comics that two-hour theatrical movies simply can’t capture. It does more in its five-hour runtime to expand on Wanda’s character, her growth and her grief, and to move her forward as a person than every appearance since “Age of Ultron.” If all MCU shows on Disney+ will offer this much storytelling freedom, then Marvel fans are in for an amazing time.
All nine episodes of “WandaVision” are available now on Disney+.
