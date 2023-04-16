Illumination Studios’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” may not be the most innovative cinematic experience, but it perfectly captures the heart and feel of the long running video game series. The attention to detail and, more importantly, the heart that was poured into this product can be seen on screen in every scene. The narrative is thin, the character development is almost nonexistent aside from the relationship between the titular brothers. The adventure feels like a disconnected series of setpieces held together with the most miniscule of storytelling tendons. But for a re-introduction into Hollywood for Mario and Luigi that completely washes the foul taste of the 1993 abomination from the mouths of millions of disappointed Gen-X and Millennials, the house that the Minions built couldn’t have done much better.
Anyone who’s taken a passing interest in video games over the past 40 years knows the story of the Mario Bros. They’re two plumbers in the Mushroom Kingdom who have to fight an anthropomorphic turtle monster, Bowser the King of the Koopas, who constantly wants to kidnap Princess Peach (Toadstool) and rule the land. The lore has expanded over the decades and taken many forms, but the general story is still the same, which made it so easy for Illumination to transition Mario’s time in the Mushroom Kingdom to the big screen without much issue. The studio drew inspiration from “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show” alongside elements from multiple games over the series along with some minor creative changes to create a launching pad for an entirely new Hollywood franchise.
Mario and Luigi are down on their luck plumbers in Brooklyn who just started their own business, much to the chagrin of their family. Their business commercial will be a hit with any Gen X or elder Millenials who grew up watching Lou Albano in the 1980s. After an unfortunate job, they’re transported to the Mushroom Kingdom and immediately separated. Mario is quickly discovered by the quirky Toad, who takes him to see Princess Peach, the only other human in the kingdom. Luigi finds himself in the lands of Bowser and is immediately taken prisoner by Jack Black’s absolutely fabulous turtle monster.
Mario must convince Peach, voiced by the wonderful Anya Taylor-Joy, to help him rescue his brother, which will require the armies of the Kong Kingdom. But before he can make the journey, he must convince everyone he can handle himself — by traversing a platformer obstacle.
Often, video game movies try too hard to emphasize the fact that they’re based on video games. The first-person shooter sequence in “Doom” is a perfect example of incorporating video game elements in the most hamfisted way possible. The “Mario” games have never been about their story, but rather about the tight gameplay. But platforming and jumping on floating blocks doesn’t translate well to an on-screen story. But those elements are so essential to Mario that it would be weird not to see some sort of platforming in a “Mario” movie. Illumination uses a deft touch to incorporate many classical “Mario” tropes into this film and do so in a fairly natural way. It doesn’t always work, but it’s a worthy attempt.
Much ado has been made about Chris Pratt’s voice acting as Mario. No, this is not Albano’s over-the-top Brooklynn “Hey, Pizanos!” Mario voice; nor is it Charles Martinet’s “Lets’a go!” video game Mario voice. Instead, Pratt does a surprisingly good job of crafting a voice that’s still obviously Mario, but doesn’t become comically over-the-top at any given point. He is, after all, an actual character in this game, and can’t spend the entire time sounding like a ridiculous caricature. His voice works here and suits the universe and the characters around him very well.
Other voice actors do a commendable job with their roles. Charlie Day is some straight inspired casting as Luigi and actually outshines Mario, perhaps because he’s given more character depth. The relationship between the two brothers really drives the heart of the story and hearing Luigi’s transition from a craven brother who struggles to take care of himself to a much more confident individual by the end is channeled entirely through Day’s strong voice acting. But even he’s overshadowed by the great Black and his Bowser.
Bowser’s characterization has undergone the most significant change. He actually has some depth to his motivations, beyond just wanting to capture the Power Star and rule the Mushroom Kingdom. Bowser is the true star of the film and his musical number, “Peaches,” could be the next “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and is actually much catchier.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” does, at times, feel like a typical boilerplate Illumination Studios film that rushes from scene to scene without giving the audience much time to breathe or take in the atmosphere. Admittedly, it would have been nice to get to explore the Mushroom Kingdom more, but this movie serves as a great introduction to the world and universe of “Mario” and proves, more than anything, that it can work. The brotherly love between Mario and Luigi really fuels the character dynamics and gives some much-needed emotional impact in the climax. The visuals are absolutely breathtaking and should be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible. For every child who’s ever picked up a video game controller, every adult who remembers those childhood memories of sitting in front of the television alongside your mother or father or brother and sister to see who could clear a level faster, or those (like me) who still foster a love of video games, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a love letter to those simpler, often happier times, and should not be missed.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.