Mushroom Kingdom, here we come.

Illumination Studios’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” may not be the most innovative cinematic experience, but it perfectly captures the heart and feel of the long running video game series. The attention to detail and, more importantly, the heart that was poured into this product can be seen on screen in every scene. The narrative is thin, the character development is almost nonexistent aside from the relationship between the titular brothers. The adventure feels like a disconnected series of setpieces held together with the most miniscule of storytelling tendons. But for a re-introduction into Hollywood for Mario and Luigi that completely washes the foul taste of the 1993 abomination from the mouths of millions of disappointed Gen-X and Millennials, the house that the Minions built couldn’t have done much better.

