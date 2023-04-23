Creativity isn’t completely dead in Hollywood, it’s more…undead.
Amidst the endless onslaught of CG-infused cape flicks with stars-turned-abusers, derivative space faring adventures with furry imagery and low budget horror films designed to turn a profit on opening week, creativity can shine through, on occasion, to present audiences with something of a different flavor. In the case of “Renfield,” one of the more ridiculous releases sure to be seen on the big screen this year, that creativity might sometimes fall short of greatness, but it’s still a welcome relief. The fact that Nicolas Cage gets yet another chance to chew so much scenery it’d give a goat indigestion only adds to the enjoyability of an otherwise fairly mundane flick.
“Renfield” derives inspiration from the classic Universal Horror series of the 1930s, chiefly “Dracula.” In both the classic Bella Lugosi film and the original Bram Stoker novel, Renfield is an accountant who’s pulled into Dracula’s service as a familiar. Among his traits, he likes to eat bugs. This modern interpretation continues the story of Renfield, who has become a superpowered aid to Dracula. Any time he eats a bug, he’s given a taste of Dracula’s ability, including super strength and speed and an increased healing factor. But with these gifts comes the eternal torment of having to hunt victims for Dracula and ultimately hide him and nurse him back to health after he reaches full power and makes a fool of himself before hunters come and put him down yet again. It’s an interesting twist on vampire fiction, which has grown stale in the last 20 years.
Nicholas Hoult plays Renfield in a much more hapless interpretation than we’ve seen in the past. While this isn’t the crazed familiar eating bugs in a mental asylum in Victorian Era England, as in the source material, Renfield is very much an out-of-his-element oaf trying to find a way out. Hoult plays the mixture between idiot servant and superpowered action star well. He also gets a chance to showcase his acting chops in some of the more somber and emotional moments where he often contemplates his life choices and how he’s ended up in the service of a vampire for more than a century.
Cage is astounding as Dracula. This is a role this man was meant to play. Even under mountains of makeup in the early moments of the film as he’s recovering, Cage can overact better than anyone, channeling that mix of cheese and menace that defines the Universal Dracula character. He can flip a switch between being a charming gentleman with a bit of a macabre sense of humor to being a blood-sucking monster laying waste to a room full of innocents with such a seamless transition. Cage knows exactly what type of movie he’s in and he embraces the over-the-top nature of his character and has a blast playing it.
The problem with “Renfield” is simply Cage’s Dracula is barely in the film. This is a film that, when firing on all cylinders, features some of the most innovative horror-action since Sam Raimi’s “Army of Darkness.” An extended action set piece in Renfield’s apartment complex demonstrates just how great this film could be with insane, over-the-top brutal action, including multiple “Mortal Kombat” style fatality moves that will have everyone cheering in their seats. But then those brief moments of fun and excitement are interspersed sporadically between scenes that establish a long, unnecessary subplot involving a corrupt police department and a crime family that feels like it was ripped from a failed script of another film and bolted onto “Renfield.”
This film fires on all cylinders when it’s Hoult’s Renfield conspiring of ways to leave Dracula’s service, including by attending an abusive relationship support group, or when Dracula himself is on screen. That doesn’t happen very often, though. Too much of this movie is dedicated to a generic crime plot that has neither the imagination nor the care and craft put into it as the movie’s main plot. Even the final climax is centered around this dumb crime plot.
“Renfield” is a frustrating film because there are certain elements that work and are amazing to watch on screen. It captures that campy horror-comedy feel with some great action sequences that echo “Ghostbusters” and “Evil Dead,” but it never feels confident enough to fully embrace those elements and run with them. The more palatable crime corruption storyline feels like a studio-mandated addition to help make this film more appealing to mass audiences. Instead, it just brings down what would otherwise be a great new addition to Cage’s repertoire.
“Renfield” is now showing in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.