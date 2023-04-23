Creativity isn’t completely dead in Hollywood, it’s more…undead.

Amidst the endless onslaught of CG-infused cape flicks with stars-turned-abusers, derivative space faring adventures with furry imagery and low budget horror films designed to turn a profit on opening week, creativity can shine through, on occasion, to present audiences with something of a different flavor. In the case of “Renfield,” one of the more ridiculous releases sure to be seen on the big screen this year, that creativity might sometimes fall short of greatness, but it’s still a welcome relief. The fact that Nicolas Cage gets yet another chance to chew so much scenery it’d give a goat indigestion only adds to the enjoyability of an otherwise fairly mundane flick.

Recommended for you