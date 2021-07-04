“F9,” the latest in the self-aggrandizingly titled “Fast Saga,” is neither fast, nor furious, but rather bloated and full of itself — just like its main star, Vin Diesel.
Everyone always loves to wax poetically about how a “Point Break” remake followed by two disappointing sequels would become the blockbuster hit that has become the “Fast and Furious” series. Stars Paul Walker and Diesel were the yin and yang of the franchise — playing off each other’s strengths to craft a series of action films that were engaging, exciting and emotional. Since Walker’s death in the midst of shooting “Furious 7,” the franchise has never been the same. Diesel, now serving as a producer, has turned the franchise into a cult-infused worship of racer-turned-thief-turned-special agent Dominic Toretto. Diesel has inhaled too many of his own fumes, shifting the focus of the series from the “family” of characters to Toretto, who can now literally pull buildings down by his bare hands while fighting off more than a dozen men by himself.
“F9” is a bloated mess of a movie that spends so much time needlessly filling in the backstories of franchise characters, setting up plot threads for the two-movie conclusion currently in the planning stages and trying to atone for previous mistakes in older movies that it does little to move the “saga’s” plot forward in any meaningful way. All of the characters are in the same place that they were at the start of the film. There’s zero character development among the main cast aside from one admittedly touching reunion scene for fans of “Tokyo Drift.”
In a way, the “Fast Saga” has become an action-infused soap opera with high production values that would otherwise belong on daytime television. “F9” introduces a secret family member, and then has to spend the entire movie justifying the existence of said family. It resurrects a long-dead character, whose death was already retconned once, only to spend a substantial portion of the second half of the film trying to justify it in literally the most unimaginative and laziest way possible — perhaps second only to using the age-old amnesia angle to resurrect another dead character while playing it completely straight.
The “Fast and Furious” movies are known for their great action, and “F9” does not disappoint in that regard. Director Justin Lin, who’s responsible for changing the spark plugs and adding some NOS to the franchise with “Fast Five,” returns after a two-movie hiatus, and the improvements are immediately apparent. The use of practical effects elevates so many of the scenes and makes them look more authentic, rather than the CG-infused mess that was “Fate of the Furious.” The stunts are more over-the-top than ever, complete with a massive setpiece at the end involving massive magnets. The “Fast and Furious” franchise has never looked better from an action standpoint.
But the action is about the only thing “F9” has going for it. The character relationships and interactions are just as enjoyable as ever — as long as Diesel’s Toretto is not involved. Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson’s duo of Tej and Roman continue to provide side-splitting comedy relief. Newcomer John Cena’s Jakob Toretto is actually a worthy addition. Cena is still new to the acting gig, but he outshines “big brother” Dom Toretto in screen presence and acting ability. The last time this happened, with Dwayne Johnson as Special Agent Hobbs in “Fast Five,” Diesel eventually pushed him out of the franchise out of jealousy. That will almost certainly happen to Cena at some point soon.
Diesel’s presence has become a black hole anytime he’s on screen, sucking the life out of the movie with his complete lack of charisma. Diesel merely mumbles through his lines, occasionally flexes his obviously flabby muscles hiding under a thick shirt, and tries to look menacing with a stoic look that makes him seem more like he’s constipated than intimidating. He’s the old former high school quarterback, now middle aged, still trying to run onto the field to prove he’s still got it, while everyone around him is forced to cheer him on and make him look better than what he is.
“F9” could have been a much better movie than what ended up on screen. The script is the weakest of the franchise. It spends more time trying to resolve problems it sets up than pushing the narrative forward. It also suffers from a serious identity crisis. Parts of the movie almost seem like satire with characters all but winking at the screen as something happens. But other times, it plays the story straight with serious consequences. It creates a tonal whiplash that is made all the worse anytime Diesel appears.
Ultimately, the movie represents an entry in a franchise that is running on fumes. It’s become so bloated and excessive that the ridiculousness that made “Fast Five” through “Furious 7” so entertaining has to constantly be cranked even higher to the point where it becomes uninteresting. The best days of the series are clearly behind it, and it’s really time to pull it into the junkyard and use the spare parts for entertaining spinoffs like “Hobbs and Shaw.” But until Diesel can launch a new successful franchise — which will never happen, despite his lack of trying — he’ll run this one until the wheels fall off and it bursts into flames.
“F9” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.