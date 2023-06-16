Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is the antithesis of every mainline “Transformers” film that has come before it — and that’s a good thing.
After shedding the baggage of Michael Bay’s five-movie experience, “Bumblebee” showed that a “Transformers” film that embraced the franchise’s heritage and treated it with respect could be enjoyable and successful. While it was a much more smaller scale film, it set the stage for what would come after — a globe-trotting “Transformers” experience in which humans aren’t annoying distractions screaming one-syllable words at the tops of their lungs for more than two hours and in which the titular robots get to take the center stage in their own film with quality character development actual arcs.
Set in 1994, Optimus Prime and his fellow Autobots are hiding out in secret on Earth. The optimistic outlook that Prime had at the end of “Bumblebee,” in which he was happy to have escaped Cybertron and found a new home, has been replaced by an angry, bitter leader who is, perhaps, suffering from PTSD. It’s a different approach to Optimus, but it works within the context of the film in which learning to trust those who are different is a vital theme. His innate distrust of humans presents interesting character moments throughout a film in which Optimus is given more character development and exploration than in every Bay-directed “Transformers” movie combined.
Unbeknownst to the Autobots, another race of Transformers, the Maximals, have been hiding out on Earth for more than 20,000 years in an attempt to conceal a macguffin from the movie’s main villain, Unicron. Unlike in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” when Unicron was revealed to be the Earth itself, the planet-sized Transformer demon is shown in all of his massive glory on screen for the first time. His proper inclusion has been a unicorn of “Transformers” fans who have been clamoring to see the big guy on screen since the first movie in 2007. He doesn’t fail to disappoint.
The Maximals, however, leave a bit to be desired. While they’re not underutilized as the Dinobots in “Age of Extinction” (their leader, Optimus Primal, actually does get to speak, unlike Grimlock), their inclusion still falls short of the hype and anticipation many 90s kids built in their heads from watching “Beast Wars” each day after school. For a movie titled, “Rise of the Beasts,” the beasts themselves are overshadowed quite a bit. Only Primal and Airazor are given any real screen time. Fans don’t get to see the transformed versions of Rhinox and Cheetor, and Rhinox doesn’t speak a single line. Those who wanted to hear Primal say his famous line, “That’s just Prime” will be sadly disappointed, as will those expecting anything from “Beast Wars” beyond the broadest of character interpretations on screen.
The two main human characters, Anthony Ramos’s Noah and Dominique Fishback’s Elena, are both much better written than anything from Sam Witwicky or whatever Mark Wahlberg’s generic white protagonist portrayed. Noah’s relationship with Mirage, voiced by a surprisingly decent Pete Davidson, helps bridge the gap between human and transformer and really anchors the film. He feels like the best human character that’s shown up in a “Transformers” movie.
Many might be confused about how this new film fits into the “Transformers” timeline established by the original films. While there are still ways that the two timelines could be aligned — not unlike how Bryan Singer managed to untangle the “X-Men” movie timeline with “Days of Future Past” — it’s best to think of this as an entirely new continuity. Though, the movie does a very poor job of explaining any of its time shenanigans. Franchise fans know the history of the Maximals and how they tie into Optimus, and that revelation is teased throughout the film, but it never commits, and actually leaves some pretty gaping plot holes that go unexplained. But there’s enough teases for general audiences to figure it out, though we’ll have to wait until the next movie to get confirmation on our theories.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” might lack the controlled chaos that was Bayhem in the original run of films, but it succeeds in every other aspect. There’s still plenty of amazing action and it’s actually much easier to follow which robot is which because they have distinct styles and colors and aren’t just mashes of twisted metal. But from a writing perspective and a character perspective, “Rise of the Beasts” rises above everything that’s come before it by shedding some of the more ridiculous aspects of live action “Transformers” movies and taking it all back to the basics. The story is simple, but it’s effective. The focus is purely on the robots themselves as they try to acclimate to a new world and find their place within it. Make no mistake, this is the “Transformers” film fans have clamored for for years. It’s just now the “Beast Wars” movie that many of us hoped for when it was announced.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.