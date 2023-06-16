Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is the antithesis of every mainline “Transformers” film that has come before it — and that’s a good thing.

After shedding the baggage of Michael Bay’s five-movie experience, “Bumblebee” showed that a “Transformers” film that embraced the franchise’s heritage and treated it with respect could be enjoyable and successful. While it was a much more smaller scale film, it set the stage for what would come after — a globe-trotting “Transformers” experience in which humans aren’t annoying distractions screaming one-syllable words at the tops of their lungs for more than two hours and in which the titular robots get to take the center stage in their own film with quality character development actual arcs.