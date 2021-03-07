“Tom & Jerry” is a cynical cash grab that completely abandons every element that made the property such an endearing and entertaining spectacle for so many people.
It’s lazy. It’s mean-spirited. It’s everything wrong with contemporary adaptations of family-friendly series. The titular characters take a backseat in their own movie — a movie that should be entirely conceived around the idea of a battle between a cartoon cat and cartoon mouse that continues to escalate to ever-dizzying heights of pure insanity — in place of a brain dead human-driven plot that thinks its more clever than it really is with its supposed critique of millennials, social media obsession and celebrity worship. There are great misses in IP adaptations in Hollywood throughout the years — “Super Mario Bros.,” “Dragon Ball Evolution,” “Tom and Jerry: The Movie” — but this latest stab at the cat-and-mouse escapades truly takes the title of worst adaptation in recent memory.
One should be tipped off almost immediately that director Tim Story has utterly failed to grasp “Tom & Jerry” when the movie leads off with animated pigeons lip synching hip hop. Why? It only goes downhill from there. Instead of focusing on the titular characters — characters with decades of history from which to draw upon to craft a quality film — it immediately shifts to Chloe Grace Mortez’s Kayla, a down-on-her-luck millennial (because can Hollywood do anything else with our generation?) trying to work in an ever-competitive gig economy, who loses her job after an accident that involves Tom chasing Jerry.
Kayla eventually ends up landing a temp job at a fancy Manhattan hotel that will be hosting the “wedding of the century” between a pair of generic celebrities that are supposed to draw comparisons to whatever celebrity “power couple” is popular right now. How does she earn this job? By lying about her qualifications, stealing another character’s resume and passing it off as her own. If this is supposed to be a family movie, it’s teaching kids all you need to do to get ahead in life is lie, cheat and steal. Then again, that outlook fits Jerry’s characterization.
Jerry takes up residence in the hotel and Kayla’s first job is to eliminate the rodent. Somehow, she comes across Tom, who begins to craft more elaborate means of taking out Jerry, who seems even more of an antagonistic force in this than he is in the original cartoons. Let’s be honest, Tom is right. Jerry is a rodent protected by decades of plot armor. He often goes out of his way to antagonize Tom, but this movie takes it to a whole new level. Jerry is a straight up villain with his antics, but is still portrayed in a positive, comical light as he makes fools of everyone in the film — turning every character, live action and animated, into miserable heaps of existence so that he can enjoy some posh living.
As with any of these animal-hotel movies — yes, there is actually a genre — the hotel manager is always a grim-faced human villain for just wanting to keep his or her business functioning properly. Enter Michael Peña’s insecure boss character, who is somehow painted in an even worse light than Tom or Jerry, because he distrusts the obviously lying Kayla. But because the movie is a little too subtle, Story has to throw in a bunch of millennial jokes that feel as if they were written by an out-of-touch baby boomer discovering the Internet for the first time. It’s surprising to see that Story didn’t write Kayla’s character to say, “OK, boomer.”
The movie features fairly little anarchic action between Tom and Jerry, and it’s often intercut with reactions from humans and other escapades. It’s not an exaggeration to say there’s more action in a 7-minute short than there is in this movie’s 100-minute runtime. To drive home the point that Story has no absolutely no idea what he’s doing, the movie is put on complete pause so that Tom and Jerry — mortal enemies for decades — must put aside their differences in order to work together to help recapture the love between the film’s two generic celebrities, so that they can go through with the wedding that Tom and Jerry initially ruined.
The only positive aspect of “Tom & Jerry” is how its artists worked tirelessly to ensure that the two characters — for what little time they actually get to share on screen, in between shots of Peña’s furled eyebrows — actually look impressive. They’re brought to life with CG, but still manage to mostly retain that quality 2D animated appearance. Hollywood is getting closer to replicating the timeless 2D look. Too bad it had to be wasted on such a pitiful experience.
“Tom & Jerry” is one bad decision after another. Nothing about this movie feels genuine, or looks like it came from a place of love. Instead, it feels like a corporate-mandated, mass-produced generic product that somehow tops last year’s “Scoob!” in seeing how fast Hollywood can trash a beloved property. “Tom & Jerry” was never a good idea, because the whole format of cat and mouse trying to kill each other just doesn’t work in a feature length film. People only watch for the elaborate action. Plot takes a backseat, but that’s just not possible for 100 minutes. This project was destined to fail from the moment it was conceived. Hiring the director of “Fantastic 4” and “Ride Along” only cemented that failure.
“Tom & Jerry” is screening in theaters now, and is available on HBO Max. Save your money. Save your time. Watch “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” instead, for a quality live action-animation hybrid.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a movie review for The Lawton Constitution,