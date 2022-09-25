The Woman King

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in “The Woman King.”

 Sony Pictures via AP

A lot of narratives hang on the success of “The Woman King” — many unfairly so.

Can a female-led action film not tied to a comic book property succeed? Can an African-American-led action film garner an audience? Are American audiences comfortable with a movie that shines a light on one of the darkest aspects of colonial history? Making a movie like “The Woman King” — a mostly black-led film about female warriors in pre-colonial Africa fighting to defend their lands and people from the trans-Atlantic slave trade and its horrors — was not an easy task. But director Gina Prince-Bythewood follows up her surprisingly decent action direction debut in Netflix’s “The Old Guard” with an even better film that succeeds in crafting an engaging old-school adventure flick that doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable truths, even if it slightly absolves its historical inspirations from their own horrific contributions in the name of a traditional narrative.