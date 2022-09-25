A lot of narratives hang on the success of “The Woman King” — many unfairly so.
Can a female-led action film not tied to a comic book property succeed? Can an African-American-led action film garner an audience? Are American audiences comfortable with a movie that shines a light on one of the darkest aspects of colonial history? Making a movie like “The Woman King” — a mostly black-led film about female warriors in pre-colonial Africa fighting to defend their lands and people from the trans-Atlantic slave trade and its horrors — was not an easy task. But director Gina Prince-Bythewood follows up her surprisingly decent action direction debut in Netflix’s “The Old Guard” with an even better film that succeeds in crafting an engaging old-school adventure flick that doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable truths, even if it slightly absolves its historical inspirations from their own horrific contributions in the name of a traditional narrative.
Viola Davis continues her mainstream career renaissance as Nanisca, the leader of the Agojie, a group of strong female warriors of the Dahomey tribe in pre-colonial Africa. Davis channels the intensity she has been known for throughout her career in her role as the woman who wants to defend her tribe as a warrior, but who wants to see them move away from their slaver ways into a more pacifist lifestyle. She longs for a time when her tribe can leave free of its oppressors who extort them for resources, while also ditching its ways of selling captured enemies to European colonizers eager for human chattel for slaves. The dynamic is the movie’s way of trying to address the historical implications of the Dahomey tribe, which sold much of its captors into slavery and was one of the more prominent contributors to the slave trade.
The Agojie are treated with reverence by the tribe and other characters in the movie, as they are the elite fighting force of the tribe and the surrounding area. The opening action sequence — an impressively directed scene — sets the tone for what’s to come, showing the Agojie as extremely efficient and viscous in their combat, pushing the limits of the film’s PG-13 rating. But even amidst the action spectacle — with an impressive number of battles that are all well choreographed and easy to follow — the film maintains its focus on the individual members of the Agojie, including Davis’s Nanisca and new member, Thuso Mbedu’s Nawi, a strong-willed woman who would rather fight and die than marry. Nawi’s story is at the heart of the film, showing her rise through the ranks of the Agojie, even if the film takes creative liberty with her character for the sake of dramatic tension. Though, Nawi’s interactions with Lashana Lynch’s Izogie as a mentor provides some of the best character moments of the film.
“The Woman King” strikes a careful balance between its action and its focus on the horrors of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. While many would prefer for the film to go even further in showing just how horrible slavery was, it still does what it can within the confines of the PG-13 rating. It doesn’t shy away from the fact that Africans were willing to sell their own into slavery, but still puts the blame squarely on European colonizers as hypocrites who befriend African tribes, only to see them as merely means to an end to make more money. It’s honestly refreshing to see such a striking examination of the historical event that is often overlooked or white washed for the sake of the comfort of the audience.
It’s also refreshing to see a movie showcase the ferocity and the honor of pre-colonial African tribes that seemingly does a good job of maintaining historical accuracy in showcasing their culture. It makes history all the more tragic to see the advanced societies of the Dahomey and others portrayed here, only to know that they will eventually be nearly wiped from the pages of history by further colonization. One can only hope that those who don’t know much about history will be enticed to see this movie for the spectacle, but ultimately walk away with a greater appreciation of Africa and its people.