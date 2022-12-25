James Cameron’s triumphant return after a 13-year absence will be met with divisiveness across audiences between those who enjoy the spectacle and understand what he was attempting to do with this more than three-hour-long movie and those who find the return to Pandora to be even more self indulgent than the original.
“Avatar the Way of Water” features some of Cameron’s best staged action to date. Set more than 20 years after the events of the first film, in which humans were kicked off Pandora, Jake Sully and wife Neytiri have settled down as leaders of their tribe and have two sons, a daughter and the adopted daughter of the avatar of Sigourney Weaver’s Grace, the lead scientist from the first film who’s consciousness was uploaded into the living planet — a plot line that is an ongoing development throughout this film. Weaver returns, both as the voice of Kiri, and to record archive footage to help explain Pandora’s living consciousness even more. After all these years, humans have decided to return for a new element found only on Pandora and set out to wage full scale wear against the blue Na’vi. The first 45 minutes of the film captures amazing guerilla warfare action between the invading aliens and the Na’vi. Cameron is much more confident in his staging and the audience’s willingness to follow along with much larger explosions and action on screen.
But it’s after that point that the movie’s pacing really starts to slow down. Stephen Lang’s Quartich is back. Before being killed during the events of the first film, he uploaded his memories and brain patterns into a computer to be placed in an Avatar clone. It was a somewhat creative way to bring back a good actor who obviously had fun chewing scenery in the first film. And Cameron doesn’t waste the opportunity for resurrection, opting to use it as a subplot for Quartich’s original son, now adopted by Sully and his Na’vi family.
The film shifts to the coral people of the Na’vi who live in and on the water. They’re much more adept at navigating the depths thanks to their altered biology with thicker arms and tails. Sully and his family take refuge among the people and try to learn their ways. These story beats echo those of the original as Sully tried to learn the ways of the Na’vi in the forest, he now has to learn the ways of the sea people. But the family adds a new layer and his children take the focus away from the admittedly still bland Sully.
Neteyam and Loak, Sully’s two sons, have the most compelling storyline throughout the film. The former, the older son, struggles to live up to the high expectations of his father, who is far from the humble man he was in the original. Meanwhile, Loak just wants to go his own way, ultimately bonding with a sea whale, which is one of the most captivating characters in the film despite not having a single line of spoken dialogue. It’s actually Loak’s relationship with this creature that drives the themes of the film. It’s just portrayed in a very documentary style manner.
“The Way of Water” is every bit an “Avatar” film as the first. So those who held out hope that Cameron would approach this film in the same way he approached “Aliens” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” with bombastic action-packed sequels, will be disappointed once more. There are long stretches of runtime that feel like a National Geographic documentary screened on a weekday afternoon at the Science Museum Oklahoma theater. It’s all extremely well staged and shot. The CG is absolutely stunning — easily topping the original’s still benchmark visuals as seen in the IMAX re-release earlier this year. Cameron is simply not afraid to bring the overarching story to a complete stop in order to showcase this new aspect of Pandora that he’s created.
Cameron does take some risks with the narrative, which is greatly improved from the threadbare plot of the original. Quartich’s return had the potential to be extremely hamfisted, but it works and sets up future developments. He’s no longer a one dimensional villain. Instead, he wrestles with the man he was and what he’s learning throughout his mission while interacting with the son he never had. Some of these plot lines are left unanswered by the end of the film, though they set up future developments in “Avatar the Frontiers of Pandora,” which is set for release in 2024. Other narrative threads really position Weaver’s Kiri and Loak as the future stars of this franchise. They promise to be more compelling characters than either Sully or Neytiri.
“The Way of Water” is a movie for fans of the original film, of which there were many at one point to earn it $2.92 billion at the worldwide box office. But the cultural impact of “Avatar” has always been questioned, as it’s never reached the merchandising or franchising heights as other successful franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or “Star Wars.” Those who enjoyed “Avatar” for what it was will enjoy this sequel, which does include a bit more action, but really focuses on the environmental themes and characters. Pandora, its oceans and depths, this time, again takes a center stage as a character unto itself. That might put off those who want a more traditional Cameron action sequel in the vein of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” What is here must be respected and appreciated as some of the best on screen action since “Top Gun Maverick” or “Mad Max Fury Road” before it.
“Avatar the Way of Water” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.