Avatar: The Way of Water

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Sam Worthington, as Jake Sully, in a scene from “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

 20th Century Studios via AP

James Cameron’s triumphant return after a 13-year absence will be met with divisiveness across audiences between those who enjoy the spectacle and understand what he was attempting to do with this more than three-hour-long movie and those who find the return to Pandora to be even more self indulgent than the original.

“Avatar the Way of Water” features some of Cameron’s best staged action to date. Set more than 20 years after the events of the first film, in which humans were kicked off Pandora, Jake Sully and wife Neytiri have settled down as leaders of their tribe and have two sons, a daughter and the adopted daughter of the avatar of Sigourney Weaver’s Grace, the lead scientist from the first film who’s consciousness was uploaded into the living planet — a plot line that is an ongoing development throughout this film. Weaver returns, both as the voice of Kiri, and to record archive footage to help explain Pandora’s living consciousness even more. After all these years, humans have decided to return for a new element found only on Pandora and set out to wage full scale wear against the blue Na’vi. The first 45 minutes of the film captures amazing guerilla warfare action between the invading aliens and the Na’vi. Cameron is much more confident in his staging and the audience’s willingness to follow along with much larger explosions and action on screen.