"The Menu"

Ralph Fiennes, left, and Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Menu.”

 Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios/TNS

Adult genre fare with a message might be an endangered species, but “The Menu” attempts to serve audiences a satirical dish that goes out of its way to be more palpable to modern palettes — a development that does a disservice to its intended purpose.

Anya Taylor-Joy continues dominating Hollywood with another amazing role backed up by screen legend Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. The three lead a surprisingly diverse cast of characters entering a mysterious dinner at Hawthorne, one so exclusive that reservations are made months in advance, the menu is exclusive and always-changing and one can never, ever dine solo. Taylor-Joy and Hoult are a couple invited to dinner at the Hawthorne fulfilling the latter’s ultimate dream. Fiennes is Chef Slowick, the head chef of Hawthorne, and a man many treat as a living deity throughout the film — worshiping his every word.

