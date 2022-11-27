Adult genre fare with a message might be an endangered species, but “The Menu” attempts to serve audiences a satirical dish that goes out of its way to be more palpable to modern palettes — a development that does a disservice to its intended purpose.
Anya Taylor-Joy continues dominating Hollywood with another amazing role backed up by screen legend Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. The three lead a surprisingly diverse cast of characters entering a mysterious dinner at Hawthorne, one so exclusive that reservations are made months in advance, the menu is exclusive and always-changing and one can never, ever dine solo. Taylor-Joy and Hoult are a couple invited to dinner at the Hawthorne fulfilling the latter’s ultimate dream. Fiennes is Chef Slowick, the head chef of Hawthorne, and a man many treat as a living deity throughout the film — worshiping his every word.
The rest of this cast is rounded out by a colorful cadre of characters, all with the depth of a Saturday morning cartoon. Each fills a specific character trait or niche. All have been boiled down to their most simplest forms — walking, talking archetypes rather than living, breathing characters. The simplicity serves a purpose — building an escalating sense of terror and dread while not completely eliciting sympathy for victims — but it reinforces the main problem with this film: its lack of trust in the audience.
As the unorthodox meal unfolds — punctuated with moments during which Slowick directs his kitchen like a drill sergeant with a God complex — the characters begin to realize something is terribly wrong. Once the mask has been pulled off, Slowick wastes little time in relaying his plan: he’s going to kill every person in the room for wrongs they have directed at him or others whom he knows. Some of the reasonings are somewhat understandable from the movie’s established logic: rich businessmen stealing money from poor clients, cheating on your spouse with a prostitute, or destroying lives and reveling in it with ego-boosting writings. But then another person is targeted specifically because Slowick didn’t like a movie he starred in. It’s head-scratching.
The movie goes out of its way to reinforce that every person invited to the dinner is not a nice person, and therefore should not elicit any sympathy. Slowick purposefully focuses on Taylor-Joy’s mysterious Margot, a woman who was not on his guest list, and who doesn’t have to be a target of his wrath. Even Hoult’s Tyler starts off as an innocent nobody, but quickly devolves into perhaps the worst guest to this dinner. But director Mark Mylod still manages to maintain a building level of tension throughout the runtime. The audience’s reaction transitions from morbid curiosity to horror as the evening’s events continue to unfold.
There is a message at the center of this film. Slowick wants revenge on everyone who has wronged him. He’s lost his passion for cooking — a passion that died after wasting years of his life serving rich people who don’t appreciate how good they have it in life. They’re so absorbed with their own miserable lives that they don’t realize they make everyone around them miserable.
Mylod wants to focus on how horrible the rich are and how much capitalism has exploited everyone and we need to do something about it. But the movie has the subtlety of a sledgehammer. It’s using an assault rifle to kill a mosquito. “The Menu” is satire for babies — written for an audience that read Jonathan Swift’s “A Modest Proposal” and truly thought the man advocated for eating children.
There is a certain level of earnestness in the complete lack of subtlety in “The Menu.” Mylod doesn’t shy away from the obvious messages and themes at play. But it should be rewarded for adding a bit of creativity to an industry bogged down in shallow mediocrity at times. There are some strong performances here that elevate a relatively weak script. Enjoy it, if for no other reason, by watching the food porn on display.
“The Menu” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.