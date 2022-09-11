REVIEW: 'The Invitation' best avoided as a vampire avoids sunlight
Courtesy photo

Vampires have become so prevalent in Hollywood these days that it’s extremely hard to do something new and exciting with the genre.

Unfortunately, the latest horror release, “The Invitation,” still doesn’t manage to do anything exciting with the deathless ones — relying on a pitifully predictable mystery in an attempt to distract viewers from just how unoriginal the film’s premise is while doing absolutely nothing to move the genre forward, or to even provide an enjoyable 105 minutes of escape. Not even the on-screen charisma of Nathalie Emmanuel can salvage this rote experience from being anything more than a streaming catalog filler in time for spooky season.

