REVIEW: 'The Invitation' best avoided as a vampire avoids sunlight

Vampires have become so prevalent in Hollywood these days that it’s extremely hard to do something new and exciting with the genre.
Unfortunately, the latest horror release, “The Invitation,” still doesn’t manage to do anything exciting with the deathless ones — relying on a pitifully predictable mystery in an attempt to distract viewers from just how unoriginal the film’s premise is while doing absolutely nothing to move the genre forward, or to even provide an enjoyable 105 minutes of escape. Not even the on-screen charisma of Nathalie Emmanuel can salvage this rote experience from being anything more than a streaming catalog filler in time for spooky season.
Emmanuel, who has enjoyed some promising success after her “Game of Thrones” role, stars as Evie, a lost millennial trying to scratch out a living in New York City. She’s still recovering from the death of her mom when her friend convinces her to join a DNA matching service to find missing family members. She then quickly receives a match with a long, lost cousin from Britain who mysteriously wants her to come visit for a wedding. If the premise sounds thin and unbelievable, that’s because it is. Without knowing this guy for more than one dinner, she jets off to England in order to meet her family and become entrenched in their familial affairs. Unfortunately, those familial affairs involve nosferatu.
The movie combines a bunch of vampire tropes from much better fiction throughout the years, chief among them, Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” In order to prolong his immortal life, a vampire must take wives from three allied families, thus making them his vampire lovers. Being the last female member of her family line, Evie is wined, dined and seduced into becoming the third and final bride. The problem with this film is that all of that happens within the last 20 minutes of a film that’s already longer than it needs to be.
The first two-thirds of the film is this thinly veiled method of seduction while the mystery of what’s haunting the expansive, immaculate grounds plays out in the most boring manner possible. Maids are locked in rooms and are mysteriously killed by a monster that’s never seen, only heard. The cat and mouse games played by the vampire feel like they’re ripped from some high school film project. It all feels amateur and basic. At no point is there ever a moment of suspense or terror.
One could argue director Jessica Thompson wanted to embrace the more romantic side of the vampire lore. But the budding romance between Emmanuel’s Evie and Thomas Doherty’s Walter, the patriarch of the family, is badly managed because there’s simply not an ounce of chemistry between the two of them. Emmanuel looks bored more often than she looks mesmerized or frightened. And Doherty just feels like he’s reading his lines in a bad accent that fluctuates between British and something else entirely. He comes off much more as a creepy stalker than a charismatic lover. Perhaps that’s the intention of the film, but it’s all framed as a romantic courtship, leading to a tremendously conflicted tone.
When the film finally does get started, it quickly unravels before the end credits roll. Only in the last 20 minutes does anything of note actually happen, and it’s all framed as a female empowerment moment that comes out of left field with no build up or anticipation. Emmanuel does her best with the material she’s given, but it’s all so amateur. She feels wasted, and it’s a shame, because she’s a great actor with immense talent who deserves much better than this.
Avoid “The Invitation” like a vampire avoids sunlight, or anyone talented (outside of Emmanuel) avoided this production.
“The Invitation” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.