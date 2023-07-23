Film Review - Barbie

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

It’s a “Barbie” world and we’re all living in it — as long as you’re old enough to understand crippling anxiety, existential crises and the impacts of the patriarchy on modern society.

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig crafted a surprisingly dense, introspective and fourth wall-breaking film that’s less of a classic adventure starring Barbie and Ken made for little girls and much more of an adult think piece that wraps a lot of political commentary and philosophical musings on the meaning of life and a person’s purpose in the world in a big, pink box. This is not a kid’s film; nor, is it a film to which parents should take their kids without instilling in them the stinging feeling of disappointment equivalent to receiving a package of underwear for Christmas when you were expecting a Nintendo 64. This is a movie aimed almost squarely at jaded millennials on the verge of a midlife crisis who once played with Barbie, but have since grown up in a world full of patronizing cynicism and runaway late stage capitalism. Ironically, it took a movie about the pure embodiment of plastic, capitalistic greed to shine a light on just how hollow and meaningless corporate outreach actually is most of the time. “Barbie” works — not as a celebration of the Barbie brand — but more often as a deconstruction and recontextualizing of the meaning behind it — even if it’s a bit heavy-handed in its delivery at times (most of the time).

Recommended for you