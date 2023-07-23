It’s a “Barbie” world and we’re all living in it — as long as you’re old enough to understand crippling anxiety, existential crises and the impacts of the patriarchy on modern society.
“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig crafted a surprisingly dense, introspective and fourth wall-breaking film that’s less of a classic adventure starring Barbie and Ken made for little girls and much more of an adult think piece that wraps a lot of political commentary and philosophical musings on the meaning of life and a person’s purpose in the world in a big, pink box. This is not a kid’s film; nor, is it a film to which parents should take their kids without instilling in them the stinging feeling of disappointment equivalent to receiving a package of underwear for Christmas when you were expecting a Nintendo 64. This is a movie aimed almost squarely at jaded millennials on the verge of a midlife crisis who once played with Barbie, but have since grown up in a world full of patronizing cynicism and runaway late stage capitalism. Ironically, it took a movie about the pure embodiment of plastic, capitalistic greed to shine a light on just how hollow and meaningless corporate outreach actually is most of the time. “Barbie” works — not as a celebration of the Barbie brand — but more often as a deconstruction and recontextualizing of the meaning behind it — even if it’s a bit heavy-handed in its delivery at times (most of the time).
Margot Robbie is perfectly cast as “Stereotypical Barbie,” the tall, blonde Barbie doll that everyone associates with the brand. She lives in Barbieland, surrounded by dozens of other Barbies who all represent the different roles that Barbie dolls have played throughout the line’s long, storied history. Her life is perfect, as she floats down from her dream house (because no one wastes time making Barbie walk down the steps), drives her pink car to see all of her friends, and eventually hangs out at the beach, where a group of Kens all make various sexual innuendo jokes about “beaching off” each other. Again, this is not a “Barbie” movie for children.
Ryan Gosling stars as one of many Kens alongside Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Each Barbie has their Ken, but no Barbie treats their Ken with respect — a point of emphasis later in the film that establishes the main conflict of the film.
Gosling’s Ken can’t live without Barbie, but she doesn’t share his same feelings and mainly ignores him, except when it suits her. The relationship — or lack thereof — serves as a meta commentary for the real world, in which men often treat women as merely distractions and toys to discard when they’re of no use or are boring. Ken doesn’t know what to do with his life outside of Barbie, but Barbie also doesn’t know what to do with Ken.
After Margot’s Barbie starts experiencing “malfunctions,” she’s forced to go to the real world to make a connection with the girl who played with her and developed feelings of sadness, loneliness and depression. The rules of how this universe works are non-existent, so just roll with how easy it is to travel back and forth between Barbieland and Los Angeles. Barbie and Ken soon discover the real world is not the perfect place of feminism and equality that they had been led to believe by a fictional universe Mattel, which emphasized to the Barbies that their creation helped bring about true equality and female empowerment. After all, that is the marketing gimmick of Barbie.
The more Barbie learns about the real world, the more she sinks into an existential crisis, questioning everything, including her own existence and contemplates suicide by completely giving up. Not only is the real world not perfect, it’s not even equal — a fact Ken comes to enjoy and wants to take back to Barbie Land to turn into his own Kendom.
So much of the film is dedicated to Ken’s character journey and arc — even more so than Barbie, at times. Gosling’s performance is amazing as he straddles a fine line between campy goofball and a walking, talking caricature of men’s right’s activists spouting the very same lines one could find written by male incels foaming at the mouth on dark subreddits because they were rejected by a woman. “Barbie” is just as much his movie as it is the titular character’s.
It’s amazing that Mattel even signed off on making this version of Barbie — one that subverts every positive message of the toy line and calls into question the need for a Barbie in the modern world. One character, a teenage girl who serves as the audience cipher for much of the film, even calls Margot’s Barbie a fascist and representative of capitalistic waste. While she comes around through the power of heart and acceptance — another strong theme of the film — it’s surprising to see a company represent its brand in such a negative light in its own debut theatrical film. Marketing may have portrayed this film as a goofy adventure in Barbie Land, complete with some really impressive set design and quality art direction, but that’s only a small part of the whole experience. It’s easily the most subversive and almost criminally mismarketed movie of the whole year.
The themes “Barbie” plays with are surprisingly intense and deep for such a film. It would be easy to craft a 110-minute live action film with Robbie as the titular character because she is stunningly perfect for the role. But one should give credit to Gerwig for creating a film that still upholds the initial promise of Barbie — that any girl can be anything they want to be — while still calling out how performative activism from companies like Mattel in the face of growing bigotry and staunch oppression attempts by certain political agendas is as toothless as the weapons used in the film’s climactic “battle.”
“Barbie” is not a children’s film. Instead, it’s a poignant political satire and societal commentary painted over with a thin pink veneer, wrapped in a cardboard box and marketed as a fun time for the whole family — when it’s anything but.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.