“Stranger Things 4” represents a new standard of quality for the Netflix show — shedding a bit of the innocence of the early seasons for a much darker and more perilous nine episode run that sets up amazing potential for one final battle against the Upside Down.
When “Stranger Things” debuted in 2016, no one knew what to expect. It melded elements of Steven Spielberg, Stephen King and government paranoia thrillers of the time to craft a love letter to fans of the 80s. Creators The Duffer Brothers managed to nail the casting of its lead trio — Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin and Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas — with great acting talent, especially for such young children. Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, a mysterious girl with telekinetic powers, was an even more inspired casting choice. Set against the backdrop of smalltown Hawkins, Ind., the show felt mysterious and exciting, but still quaint enough to be relatable. Even with the idea of an alternate universe filled with deadly monsters and secret government facilities with faceless G-Men, “Stranger Things” was an approachable show for all.
But that formula began to wear thin by the third season. How many times can these kids — including Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers, who was at the center of the season one mystery when he disappeared into the Upside Down — continue to have to face these ongoing incursions? Can’t they have a break? Season four finally answers those questions and justifies the danger the kids always find themselves in.
Enter Vecna, a mysterious humanoid villain in the Upside Down who stalks teenagers and murders them in their dreams, not unlike a certain scarred killer with a metal claw from the 80s. His appearance and subsequent murders send the town into a paranoia-infused panic as they point to Satanism as the cause — a not uncommon occurrence in the 80s. Vecna represents the endgame of the Upside Down, forcing everyone to come out — including some characters long thought lost — in order to face the new threat.
Meanwhile, the cantankerous Hopper who was last seen sacrificing himself at the end of “Stranger Things 3” to stop the Russians from opening the Upside Down again, has been taken prisoner in a Soviet prison camp. David Harbour is finally given something to do with the material this season, compared to the last two seasons, in which he just mostly stood around and acted like a jerk. The Duffers give Hopper some real character depth here, allowing him to stretch his acting skills a bit. But while there are some real quality character moments in his portion of the narrative, he still doesn’t have a whole lot to do, narratively, until the last two episodes.
The Duffers wanted to ramp up the emotional impact of “Stranger Things 4,” and they really did. The spectacle is on display in all of its vivid glory with plenty of CG monsters, action set pieces and mind-bending dreamwalking sequences. But the real strength of this season is the investment in the characters and seeing the results of the decisions they’ve made over the previous seasons come to fruition here. Sadie Sink’s Maxine, first introduced in season two before becoming a regular, is the heart of this season. Her journey from episode one through the final credits is simultaneously uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Sink should be in contention for an Emmy for her performance, especially in episode four and the season finale.
There can be something said about whether this season was too packed with content, as many episodes stretched to more than an hour long, and the last two episodes are four hours total. The Duffers need to learn from other ensemble shows, like “Game of Thrones,” that are willing to let their casts breathe for a bit and simply not appear in every single episode. Audiences don’t need to be reminded Hopper is still in prison in Russia if nothing has changed — especially when that reminder comes at the expense of a scene full of tense buildup. It seems they were too concerned that people would forget where certain characters were at any given moment, that the show would have to come to a complete stop and pivot to them to remind everyone, yes, they are still around.
“Stranger Things 4” ages up the stakes and the emotions as much as the child characters that it has showcased since the beginning. It’s amazing to look back at the humble beginnings and see how far everyone has come. This season is a departure from others, in that it expands the scope tremendously and goes to some pretty dark, haunting places — both literally and metaphorically. It’s the best season yet, even if it feels a bit overlong at moments.
“Stranger Things 4” is streaming on Netflix now.