The most impossible mission for Tom Cruise’s long-running franchise might be crafting a better story to fill in between the amazing setpieces that have come to define each entry.

“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” — which is more up front about its two-part finale than the recent “Spider-Verse” sequel — features some of the best action set pieces in modern filmmaking, but is all tied together in the most disappointing story in the franchise, aside from the maligned “Mission: Impossible III,” which is best forgotten as the trash heap of an entry that it was. Things happen, people pontificate, and retcons are dropped almost on a minute-by-minute basis, and little of it makes much sense beyond giving the audience a chance to breathe before the next set piece starts. Cruise is at his best and his supporting cast — what few who remain — deliver, but this is the first film in the series that really feels like it was designed more around the action than a compelling story, which is disappointing.

