The most impossible mission for Tom Cruise’s long-running franchise might be crafting a better story to fill in between the amazing setpieces that have come to define each entry.
“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” — which is more up front about its two-part finale than the recent “Spider-Verse” sequel — features some of the best action set pieces in modern filmmaking, but is all tied together in the most disappointing story in the franchise, aside from the maligned “Mission: Impossible III,” which is best forgotten as the trash heap of an entry that it was. Things happen, people pontificate, and retcons are dropped almost on a minute-by-minute basis, and little of it makes much sense beyond giving the audience a chance to breathe before the next set piece starts. Cruise is at his best and his supporting cast — what few who remain — deliver, but this is the first film in the series that really feels like it was designed more around the action than a compelling story, which is disappointing.
“Dead Reckoning” takes a while to get going, as the story does a lot of heavy lifting in the first 30 minutes to set the table for what’s going to play out over the remainder of the film into the next. A rogue AI (because this is 1999, again, and the Matrix and Skynet are going to take over the world) has quickly infiltrated government agencies across the globe and each one has started an arms race in order to learn how to control it by searching for a macguffin key that they have literally no idea how to use. The AI setup is intriguing and the threat is hyped in the beginning, but the tension nor the AI ever live up to that first 20 minutes. The AI is a complete non-issue throughout the film and, honestly, feels like a shortcut to explain away convenient point contrivances in order to get characters into position for another major set piece. This character betrayed another out of nowhere? The AI predicted it. This character knows exactly how to find someone located halfway across the globe? The AI told them. Heroes need to be sidelined until the second part of the film? Blame the AI. It’s sloppy writing in a franchise (aside from Mission: Impossible III) that has usually grounded its larger-than-life adventures with some solid writing. After all, the original “Mission: Impossible” series was never about the action, and more about the elaborate stunts and plans to stop the bad guys. Here, the formula has been flipped.
What story is featured, penned by director Christopher McQuarrie, spends much of its time completely recontextualizing the entire IMF and history of the franchise up to this point. Many of those storybeats make little sense and some outright contradict what’s come before. Usually, when serieses start making these types of changes this late in the game, it’s all about extracting just a little bit more excitement, but the “Mission: Impossible” franchise never needed to go to those lengths. And yet, the major story changes here completely shift the tone of the franchise and shine a different light on all of the actions of Cruise’s Agent Ethan Hunt.
Regulars Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg play well off each other and have developed great chemistry since the latter joined the series with the third film — its only worthwhile contribution. Rebecca Ferguson’s British agent Ilsa Faust is just as captivating as ever, even if she’s not given as much to work with because Hunt — and the story — have to make room for the new “it girl,” Hayley Atwell — a concept the movie even takes time to point out with how quickly female characters come and go in this franchise. Atwell’s Grace, a jewel thief and international criminal, is serviceable, but feels needless. The script never justifies the importance of her character, nor does it justify the sidelining of others in order to make room for her.
The film’s real star is villain Gabriel, played by Esai Morales. The silver fox has served as mostly a character actor for much of his career, but his charisma and persona just ooze off the screen as a suave assassin with a penchant for personal stakes and a love of knives. Morales commands the screen so much that one would be willing to watch a film centered entirely around him reading the phone book for two hours straight. He not only stands toe-to-toe with Cruise in his own franchise, he outshines him whenever they share the screen together.
The action set pieces are some of the most exciting in the franchise to date. The fact that they’re all filmed as practically as possible with little to no CG — even the highly-marketed sequence of Cruise base jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle — just makes them even more enjoyable. It’s almost as if McQuarrie wants to make it obvious that they’re all real with his use of raw camera footage with little enhancements and practical angles that show a close up of Cruise’s face as his now-sagging cheeks flap in the wind while he falls. Pairing McQuarrie and Cruise — who first worked together on the criminally underrated “Jack Reacher” — for this franchise has done absolute wonders. They’re two of the best in the business, right now, when it comes to directing pure adrenaline-fueled action. It helps that the new “Mission: Impossible” films seem almost tailored to fulfilling Cruise’s suicidal dreams by seeing how fast he can push himself on-screen. In an age when “actors” are paid to stand in front of a green screen and wave their arms at computer-rendered monsters, it’s refreshing to see such a commitment to quality practical action.
“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” feels almost like an exercise in gluttony, however, with an expanded cast of newcomers that are given no development other than their basic description. The extended runtime almost feels laborious by the end. At least 10 to 15 minutes could have been trimmed with little value lost. Just add a few more AI pontifications. The script works hard to try to touch on every bit of the history of the Impossible Mission Force and Hunt’s history, though it never does anything interesting with these revelations beyond pure gotcha moments designed to elicit water cooler discussion — if they were interesting enough, which they’re not. Despite the “Part One” moniker, the storyline of this movie is at least wrapped up in a much more satisfying way than “Spider-Verse” or that insulting waste of film that is Vin Diesel’s ego trip, “Fast X,” which will leave audiences satisfied, but the film gives its audience one mission, should they choose to accept it: enjoy “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” purely for the action, and not for the story or the characters. Thankfully, it features some of the best setpieces in the business, so that mission might not be so impossible after all.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.