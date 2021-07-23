The only “legacy” LeBron James’ “Space Jam” sequel will leave behind is that of a colossal failure of athlete vanity and corporate marketing melded together to create an almost disgusting two-hour commercial for failed capitalism.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a failure in every aspect: as a “Looney Tunes” showcase, as an entertaining family movie and as a showcase of James’ acting talents, which are somehow even worse on the big screen than his attempts at flopping to draw fouls on the court. Let’s be honest, 1996’s “Space Jam” wasn’t that great of a film, but featured just enough heart from Michael Jordan and enough quality “Looney Tunes” action on the big screen to become a memorable part of the childhoods of many millennials. This new “legacy” feels like the most cynical of corporate productions — stuffed to the brim with out-of-place product placements and references to every Warner Bros. property that anyone still cares about. The “Looney Tunes” themselves take a backseat in their own movie — a movie that clocks in at 120 minutes aimed more at spotlighting “Harry Potter” and “Casablanca” more than Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck.
James plays a version of himself that’s a father to a pair of boys — one of whom is uninterested in basketball, and would rather play video games. Yes, in 2021, a big budget film’s main conflict revolves around a father disappointed in his son, who would rather enjoy digital entertainment than follow in his footsteps. Video games are bad, folks.
James and his son are invited to Warner Bros. as part of a ploy by an AI (the purpose of which is never elaborated upon) to feature the “King” in a franchise. Viewers are soon subjected to a nauseating series of vignettes that show James starring in everything from “Game of Thrones” to “Harry Potter.” James is a Hufflepuff, by the way. In what has to be a fourth-wall breaking moment (but is played straight), James declines by commenting that, “athletes acting, that never goes well.” It’s almost as if the movie is telling viewers to leave at this moment. It would be a much more enjoyable experience. Unfortunately, James couldn’t take his character’s own advice, and the movie continues.
The AI, played wonderfully by Don Cheadle (who’s the only one who realizes he’s in a terrible product, and chews scenery like a dog on a bone), then kidnaps James’ son and brings him into the digital world to challenge his father in a game of basketball. He employs a “Goon Squad” of horribly recreated likenesses of famous NBA and WNBA stars, Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, Nneka Ogwumike and Damian Lillard. Of course, James has to recruit the “Looney Tunes” in order to form a team.
The one saving grace of this movie would be some new classic “Looney Tunes” action, but they’re hardly featured in any meaningful capacity. Their visual gags are either derivatives of their classic moments — including the famous “rabbit season, duck season” sequence — or references to other “Warner Bros.” movies, including a scene in which Granny recreates Trinity’s debut scene in “The Matrix,” or Wile E. Coyote superimposed into an action sequence from “Mad Max Fury Road.” At least Warner Bros. hasn’t forgotten about that great film.
The basketball game at the center of the film just feels like an endless exercise in boredom. It stretches on forever with no flow or rhythm. That the movie turns the tunes into computer-generated versions of themselves, instead of their classic 2D animated appearances, only adds further insult. Their horrible appearance falls somewhere between Pixar animation and realistic rendering to create a lifeless approximation of cartoon classics that blend into the background way too much amidst almost seizure-inducing overdesigned effects throughout the basketball game.
None of the jokes land with the impact that the movie expects, aside from a reference to the original film’s Jordan, at which point, “A New Legacy” openly concedes that it just cannot live up to the original. The references are just as dumbfounding, making one question who this movie is really aimed at. Is a child really going to understand “Mad Max Fury Road” or “Casablanca?” The audience of the basketball game is composed almost entirely of Warner Bros. characters, including Pennywise from “It” and droogs from “A Clockwork Orange” — neither of which should be seen by the intended audience. In many ways, it seems as if “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is aimed just as much at the older fans of the original, despite how this followup seemingly goes out of its way to do everything it can to tarnish the legacy (pun intended) of the original.
Fans have clammered for years for a followup to “Space Jam,” but that wish was only fulfilled in the most monkey paw way imaginable. James simply doesn’t have the charisma — or talent — to follow in the footsteps of Jordan — who, while not an actor in any capacity, still exhibited more heart and screen presence than his would-be successor. But James is only one of the multitude of problems of “A New Legacy,” which seems more concerned with serving as an advertisement for a potential suitor than as an enjoyable family film. If you want “Looney Tunes” action, check out the new shorts that were released on HBO Max last year. Those are worthy successors.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is in theaters and available at no additional charge on HBO Max through Aug. 15.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.