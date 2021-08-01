Perhaps, the “G.I. Joe” brand isn’t meant for live action.
Or, perhaps, no one has yet to make a “G.I. Joe” movie that isn’t afraid of its ridiculous roots as an extended universe created to sell rebranded action figures from the 1980s. It’s fairly easy to separate the jingoistic origins of the “G.I. Joe” doll from Hasbro’s over-the-top colorful escapades of the elite military unit fighting the over-the-top terrorist organization Cobra. But the three attempts to turn this toys-turned-cartoon-turned-comic franchise into a blockbuster franchise — including “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” — have all fallen short — all because they tried to ground a conflict that involves a man wearing a mask, calling himself “Cobra Commander,” high-tech gadgets that put anything in James Bonds’ repertoire to shame and lots of ninjas.
“Snake Eyes” — because any movie that includes a franchise’s title and “Origins” in its name is bad luck — at least tries to focus on the ninjas, which are often some of the most engaging and exciting aspects of the franchise. At the core of the movie is the relationship between the titular Snake Eyes and his brother-turned-enemy, Storm Shadow. The conflict between the two is often some of the meatiest and deepest elements of the long-running “G.I. Joe” franchise. Depending on the version, Storm Shadow blames Snake Eyes for being unfairly kicked out of his clan — often blamed for the death of their master — and vows revenge. Snake Eyes is disfigured and cannot speak — or has taken a vow of silence — and becomes a silent assassin wearing an iconic black bodysuit. None of that is present in “Snake Eyes.”
“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding takes on the role of Snake Eyes in this reboot, which shares no continuity to the previous two “G.I. Joe” movies. He’s too handsome to be hidden behind a mask and has too suave of a voice to remain silent for more than two hours. So he really shares little resemblance to his character in other mediums, but that’s not a problem. He plays the role well — both in screen presence and action sequences. His casting — as an Asian actor — also helps alleviate some of the more controversial elements of the Snake Eyes character, who was originally a white man who excelled at martial arts.
Golding stars opposite “Warrior” star Andrew Koji, who has quickly become one of the most underrated martial artists in Hollywood. Koji brings a different style to Storm Shadow in “Snake Eyes.” He’s not the hurt, bitter revenge-driven mercenary-for-hire — at least not yet. Storm Shadow is a man driven to protect his clan at all costs — fueled by loyalty and a lifetime of dedication. He bonds quickly with Snake Eyes when the latter saves his life after being discovered as an undercover operative within the Yakuza.
The relationship — and the charisma — between the two characters drives the core of the film. There is a heart found in the flawed script and on-screen product that one wouldn’t expect from a “G.I. Joe” film — and that’s the problem. “Snake Eyes” is positioned as the franchise starter for a new Hasbro cinematic universe — the “Iron Man” to the HCU, so to speak. But fails as a “G.I. Joe” film.
Strip away the “G.I. Joe” elements — Cobra, the Baroness, Scarlett and whatever tonal-shifting unexplained macguffin that drives the conflict — and you’re left with a much better film about the bond between friends-turned-brothers — or at least some approximation of it pitted against a western creative’s romanticized view of Japanese culture. Director Robert Schwentke spends too much time trying to recreate Asian cinema tropes that certain scenes — especially the buildups to fight scenes — come off more as would-be satire than honest filmmaking. When the Crazy 88 fight in “Kill Bill Vol. 1” is more grounded and realistic than what’s presented on-screen in “Snake Eyes,” someone has messed up.
“Snake Eyes” is never quite sure of what tone it wants to embrace. The fight scenes are grounded, gritty and almost hard to follow with a camera that’s way too close to showcase some of the beautiful choreography from actors like “The Raid’s” Iko Uwais and Koji. But they’re prefaced with introductions of an outlandish number of enemies that all appear on screen screaming at the top of their lungs, like they just ran off the set of “Big Trouble in Little China.” Cobra and the Joes are spoken of with awe and mystery — and fear — with a question of whether their conflict is truly real. But then the movie includes fights with computer generated anaconda snakes that are bigger than anything in an actual “Anaconda” film — and a gem that can turn people into dust. It wants to be a grounded, Asian-influenced action film, but also an over-the-top franchise-starter for a series that features a man who can change his appearance at will, and another with a completely metal body.
“Snake Eyes” is yet another would-be cinematic universe starter that features just enough hints at the larger world to make the movie feel incomplete — even more frustratingly so when one realizes that it’s not going to be successful enough to spawn the additional films that the studio wants. Everyone wants to make the next “Avengers,” but no one wants to make “Iron Man.” Schwentke tried, but there’s simply not enough here to be anything more than a sneak preview of more exciting things that could come, but never will.
There are some strong elements — chief among them, the relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow — but they’re bogged down and encumbered by a cynical cash-grab attempt of a product that wants its cake and to eat it, too. It wants to establish a “G.I. Joe” universe without all of the exciting elements that make “G.I. Joe” so endurable for the last four decades. Until the studio is prepared to embrace that over-the-top machismo and ridiculousness, these attempts will continue to fail.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.