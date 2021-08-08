M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” delivers just enough on its high concept ideas to offer an — at times — haunting, though uneven, experience.
The writer-director certainly has fallen far from his lofty early days as the man behind “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable” and “Signs.” But with 2016’s “Split,” he showed he still has that spark of ingeniousness that made him so special. He just needs to get out of his own way, at times, and let the story and characters breathe more naturally — something “Glass,” the follow up to “Split,” failed to do. In that way, “Old” is perhaps the most Shyamalan of Shyamalan’s movies — hitting on some of its highest potential, while also falling victim to some of his more frustrating inclinations.
The movie opens with a family on its way to a mysterious exotic resort, where they’re lavishly treated like celebrities. The parents, Guy and Prisca, are falling apart and on the verge of separation, while their children, 11-year-old Maddox and 6-year-old Trent, are inseparable. The family is invited to enjoy a secluded beach on the island — far away from the resort, where they can enjoy a quiet getaway from their getaway. Not thinking anything is strange about this request, they partake in the adventure — along with several other family groups.
Things start getting strange when they arrive. A body washes ashore within minutes. Cell phones no longer work. Anyone who tries to leave immediately blacks out and ends up back on the beach. Then the weird stuff starts happening — Maddox and Trent appear to age several years within hours. The young children become full adults when everyone finally realizes that the beach ages cells at an unnatural rate — and it’s affecting everyone.
The premise is exciting and open to a wide range of possibilities. Based on a French graphic novel, “Sandcastle,” “Old” shifts away from the mystery and focuses on its effects on the cast of characters. They soon discover each person arrived with some sort of medical condition. One person has a tumor. Another has epilepsy. One man, played by the wonderful Rufus Sewell, has hidden a schizophrenia diagnosis for years. One can guess what his character arc culminates with.
The problem with the characters in “Old” — as is the problem with many characters in Shyamalan’s films — is they don’t really act like normal human beings with consistent character growth. At 6 years old, Trent is talking to people about growing into an adult and getting his first mortgage payment. It’s played for laughs, but what kid talks about those things? He’s shown to be ambitious and impulsive — and almost stereotypically autistic — as a child, but that trait is completely abandoned when he ages up with no explanation.
There’s a looming sense of dread that hangs over the entire second half of the movie’s runtime. The movie plays on various fears that are present in all of us — the fear of the unknown, the fear of acceptance, the fear of growing old and the inevitability of death. There’s something terrifying — in a “Twilight Zone” manner — of aging 40 years in a single day (the beach ages cells one year for every 30 minutes). But Shyamalan stops just short of fully committing to that ideal and exploring the characters’ beliefs as they come to terms with what’s happening to them.
While the movie’s character work is weak, it does feature a handful of downright disturbing sequences that serve as the highlights of the film. Shyamalan uses the advanced aging of the beach almost as a gimmick at times — but it’s an effective gimmick. It’s more than just window dressing, and is used very effectively for the more climatic moments of the film.
Everyone goes to a Shyamalan film expecting some sort of twist. But the twist in “Old” is that there’s really not a twist. If anything, the movie is played as straight as possible — perhaps overcorrecting too much from Shyamalan’s reputation. It goes out of its way to explain almost every detail of the beach, why it has its aging properties and the ultimate goal of the people who run the island. The ending is wrapped up way too neatly, leaving no real room for speculation — something that is almost required for these types of movies. Even if the explanation itself is rather fitting, and downright cynical, it’s unneeded and strips the movie of that enduring mystery that would be so much more enjoyable. Still, there’s enough Shyamalan moments in “Old” to ensure that fans, and those who want to like his work, will find something to enjoy.
“Old” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a review column for The Lawton Constitution.