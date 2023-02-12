Knock at the Cabin

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dave Bautista, from left, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird in a scene from “Knock at the Cabin.”

 Universal Pictures via AP

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” is one of his most impactful films yet, even as it stumbles in the final moments and falls just short of brilliance.

Based off the best-selling novel, “The Cabin at the End of the World,” Shyamalan’s chilling film poses a question to the audience just as much as the characters at the center of the conflict: Who would you sacrifice in order to save the world? It sounds like a ridiculous premise (and it is), but the film handles it with a deft touch that balances the question of whether what the characters and audience see unfold before them is real or some sort of twisted joke.