Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” is one of his most impactful films yet, even as it stumbles in the final moments and falls just short of brilliance.
Based off the best-selling novel, “The Cabin at the End of the World,” Shyamalan’s chilling film poses a question to the audience just as much as the characters at the center of the conflict: Who would you sacrifice in order to save the world? It sounds like a ridiculous premise (and it is), but the film handles it with a deft touch that balances the question of whether what the characters and audience see unfold before them is real or some sort of twisted joke.
For two-and-a-half acts, Shyamalan channels some of his best writing and directing skills yet, guiding wrestler-turned-thespian Dave Bautista as a terrifying, albeit soft-spoken cultist who may or may not be telling the truth about the apocalypse unfolding in the distance. The less said about the last 10 minutes of the film, the better.
Gay couple Eric and Andrew, played respectively by Jonathan Goff and Ben Alridge vacation with their adopted Chinese-American daughter, Wen, at an isolated cabin in the wilderness when they’re visited by four strangers. Bautista’s Leonard befriends Wen initially, explaining to her that he has to do a terrible thing to their family because he’s been compelled by horrific visions. Leonard is soon joined by Sabrina, a nurse; Adriane, a cook and single mother; and Redmond, an ex-con with a fiery temper.
When the four break into the cabin with massive intimidating homemade weapons, they tie up Eric and Andrew and give them a single ultimatum: One member of the family must willingly sacrifice themselves in order to prevent the coming of the apocalypse. The stories tell Eric and Andrew they began having visions of the world ending, people burning alive and screaming as the sun disappears and darkness falls upon the land forever. Those visions brought the four of them together and showed them their purpose to facilitate a sacrifice to sate whatever higher power demands vengeance for its judgment of humanity.
The captured couple immediately jump to the most logical conclusion — the four strangers are homophobes who want to harass and murder a homosexual family. This is an understandable assumption for many reasons, but the audience especially begins to empathize with Andrew, who has been repeatedly targeted, harassed and ostracized by everyone in his life because of his sexual orientation. Eric, on the other hand, is much more amenable to the story of the strangers. After receiving a concussion from the initial break-in, he begins to see things that make him start to believe their story. But unlike his husband, Eric never had to deal with harassment or abuse for being gay.
When the two refuse to make a sacrifice, one of the strangers must submit to their own execution at the hands of their companions. While the movie is R rated by the Motion Picture Association, it shies away from the worst of the violence, letting the audiences fill in the details with their minds as they hear the smashing sounds of makeshift weapons crushing the human skull. But with their death comes a plague. Oceans rise, diseases spread, the sky falls and darkness begins to spread. Andrew tries to rationalize each coming plague, but it becomes increasingly more difficult to explain away what’s happening in the outside world.
The tension is palpable throughout much of the film as the two men constantly debate and argue the merits of their conundrum. If they choose not to sacrifice someone, every person in the world will die except the three of them, who will be forced to wander the world “cosmically alone.” The book often toys with the question of whether this is really happening or not. Are the strangers telling the truth about the apocalypse? Or, are they merely a group of homophobes who want to torture and murder a gay couple? Shyamalan quickly abandons that pretense, fully embracing the fantastical nature of the event and eliminating any doubts as to whether the stranger’s words are true. It’s a change that’s detrimental to the story.
The central conflict of “what would you do?” would be much more effective if the nature of the apocalypse is left more vague. Instead of it being an examination of how homosexual individuals are still not fully accepted by society and face fear and persecution, the movie becomes more of a high school freshmen-level philosophical exercise that emulates the “trolley problem” in a fairly mundane way. The isolated setting of the cabin in the woods — hundreds of miles away from civilization that’s currently being destroyed — works to help build that suspense that’s so engaging at the start of the film, but it quickly falls away when the curtain is pulled back to reveal the truth of the matter. It simply becomes an exercise of frustration to see someone openly brag they would rather watch all of humanity and the world burn around them instead of making a single sacrifice, even if the audience understands the intentions behind the sentiment.
Adriane’s pleas to make a sacrifice in order to save her son, of whom she tearfully recalls hearing the screams in her visions, is the most intense and personal moment of the film because it finally gives some real impact to the characters, rather than posing it as a thought exercise. Shyamalan tries to juggle both approaches and ends up dropping everything to the floor in the final minutes of the film.
By the final credits run, Shyamalan has painfully explained every single mystery of the film in one massive exposition dump that ruins almost everything that came before it.
“Knock at the Cabin” is very nearly a truly amazing suspense film that could cement itself as a classic on the back of an absolutely amazing performance by Bautista and some great storytelling by Shaymalan — if the last 10 minutes of the film were removed. Bautista cements himself as an amazing actor here. As disappointing as the ending of this film can be, it’s still worth seeing to enjoy Bautista’s acting clinic and to see a unique twist on the apocalypse genre — one that is more terrifying than any number of CG-infused end of the world disaster scenarios played out on screen over the years.
“Knock at the Cabin” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.