After a nine-episode run on Disney+, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” has cemented itself as the best Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming show this side of “Moon Knight.”
Marvel Studios’ streaming output has been a bit hit or miss since “Wandavision” debuted more than 18 months ago. For every inventive character introduction, such as the aforementioned “Wandavision” and “Moon Knight,” there’s a “Ms. Marvel” or “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” which meander and waste their extended runtime on dead end plot threads and characters that serve no purpose beyond filling an episode count quota. But “She-Hulk” takes a different approach to introducing viewers to attorney Jen Walters and her big, green alter-ego, opting to focus less on superheroics and more on her life and career. It’s not a path that would work for all characters, but Walters is uniquely positioned as a character whose personal life is just as important to her story as her superhero moments.
“Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany stars as Walters, a cousin to current hulk Bruce Banner. She’s a normal attorney working for the Los Angeles district attorney’s office when she and her cousin are attacked by an alien ship with ties back to the events of “Thor Ragnarok.” After her blood mixes with Banner’s, she becomes a hulk herself. But unlike Banner’s early days, which saw him rampaging across the world as an uncontrollable rage monster, Walters immediately has control of her green counterpart, making for some immediate comedic moments between the two.
“She-Hulk” paces its story relatively methodically, spending its entire premier episode on the idea of Walters learning to control her abilities before returning to the real world. But when a superpowered individual, Titiana, crashes a court case that Walters is arguing, she’s forced to become a Hulk for the first time in public, costing her a job and any prospects at future employment. It’s only after a law firm establishes a superhero law division and recruits Walters, or rather She-Hulk, as their new attorney that she regains her footing.
The show does a good job of balancing comic book action and slightly more grounded storytelling. While there is plenty of “Hulk smash,” there’s a lot of examination of our popular culture, its obsession with superheroes and the impacts this has on those heroes — at least in a meta sense. The fact that Walters breaks the fourth wall, addressing the audience multiple times an episode, contributes.
There’s a surprising amount of social commentary, examining how women are objectified by today’s society. Walters is an unassuming woman who puts her career before her relationships. She often lacks confidence in her human form and struggles to find anyone who cares about her for anything other than her superhero persona. But as She-Hulk, she gains that self confidence and is much more sure of herself and her capabilities. It’s a character dynamic that’s straight from the comics, but translated into our modern society, in which women find themselves constantly objectified by obsessive men. Anyone who has a problem with this — as many corners of the Internet have — should probably take a look in the mirror.
Maslany gives an amazing performance, bouncing between the more meek and unassuming Walters to the much more confident (and CG) She-Hulk. But after an extended run on “Orphan Black,” in which she played literally a dozen different versions of herself, this is a cakewalk. She’s perfect casting for Walters, and everyone should look forward to her future appearances in the MCU.
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is one of the few MCU shows that should be enticing to everyone, even those who aren’t fans of the massive comic book franchise. There’s enough happening on screen each episode to attract an entirely new group of fans — those who may not care about superheros, but want a light-hearted series that focuses on relationship struggles and legal drama with a dash of comic book heroics. It’s much more light-hearted than other MCU fare, but the tone works for this show. It also has some exciting cameos and appearances that set the stage for future interesting MCU developments for those diehards who want to keep up with every new detail in the long-running franchise.
All episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” are available on Disney+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.