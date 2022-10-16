She Hulk

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is available on Disney+.

After a nine-episode run on Disney+, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” has cemented itself as the best Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming show this side of “Moon Knight.”

Marvel Studios’ streaming output has been a bit hit or miss since “Wandavision” debuted more than 18 months ago. For every inventive character introduction, such as the aforementioned “Wandavision” and “Moon Knight,” there’s a “Ms. Marvel” or “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” which meander and waste their extended runtime on dead end plot threads and characters that serve no purpose beyond filling an episode count quota. But “She-Hulk” takes a different approach to introducing viewers to attorney Jen Walters and her big, green alter-ego, opting to focus less on superheroics and more on her life and career. It’s not a path that would work for all characters, but Walters is uniquely positioned as a character whose personal life is just as important to her story as her superhero moments.

