Young-adult fantasy is such a tired genre, but Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” manages to subvert just enough tropes in order to remain somewhat fresh.
Based off the “Grisha series” of novels, this latest attempt to cash in on the legacy of success of “Game of Thrones” starts slow and cumbersome, as it throws so many characters and concepts at the viewer with little exposition before opening in the second half of its eight-episode first season to offer promise for a bright second season — should it be renewed. It still features the basic tropes of the young chosen one female protagonist caught in a possible love triangle with her childhood love and a mysterious new character. Let’s be honest, if you’ve seen one of these young adult trappings, you’ve seen them all — at least with the character beats of the protagonist. It’s tiresome.
But “Shadow and Bone” deftly sidesteps some of the more tired tropes with a few interesting plot twists and development. There’s still nothing truly groundbreaking, but it does just enough different that it packs a few surprises.
The show takes place in a fantasy world reminiscent of pre-World War I Europe. Ravka — an anagram for Imperial Russia — is a country divided by the Fold, a mysterious void that is extremely dangerous to cross, as it’s filled with terrible monsters that will eat anyone they can find. The Fold was created two centuries ago and cut the country in two. Near constant wars wage on the north and south borders of Ravka, so the only way to cross between East Ravka and West Ravka is to make the perilous journey through the Fold. But Ravka prophecy foretells of a powerful being, the sun summoner, who will appear to destroy the darkness for good.
The world is populated by a small number of individuals called Grisha — otherwise normal people who have special abilities, such as controlling winds, shooting fire from their hands, or controlling the blood flow and heart rates of those close to them. At certain moments, they often appear to be like elemental benders from “Avatar The Last Airbender.” Grisha have been persecuted throughout the history of the continent, and still are in some countries. But their powers have made them dangerous allies in the ongoing wars in which Ravka finds itself.
The setting is the most interesting aspect of “Shadow and Bone.” It’s something different from the often overused western fantasy settings of Middle Ages Western Europe. The Russian-influenced setting is a breath of fresh air. The slightly anachronistic elements of the setting also add a bit of uniqueness to the setting. War technology appears to be similar to that available in World War I, while other aspects of the setting appear much more antiquated. Characters often make reference to how the use of the Grisha have changed, and how much they have altered the world’s development. It’s sad that there’s not more world building in “Shadow and Bone,” as it’s some of the most engaging aspects of the series.
Alina Starkov serves as the protagonist of the main storyline. An orphan with years-long connection to her friend and soldier, Mal, Starkov discovers she is the prophesied sun summoner — immediately putting a target on her back from multiple entities. Relative newcomer Jessie Mei Li does a respectable job with the material she’s given, which is too often reliant on looking at the camera with a confused look, or screaming for Mal.
Ben Barnes continues to play Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, who comes with more nicknames and pseudonyms than one can imagine. He’s supposed to be mysterious, but Barnes just chews scenery way too much, so that when a twist does arrive seven episodes in, it’s blatantly obvious.
The real stars of the series are the Crows — a trio of characters that were not present in the original “Grisha” trilogy, but were later introduced in a pair of spinoff books. Kaz Brekker leads the group, which includes the beautiful and dangerous Inej and the witty sharpshooter, Jesper. The story of the Crows intersects with the main plotline, as they try to conspire to kidnap Starkov in order to collect a massive bounty. The show would be much more interesting if it ditched the generic chosen one story of Starkov and Mal and focused on the three enigmatic, but charismatic, criminals.
Despite being only eight episodes, “Shadow and Bone” too often feels like it’s dragging along, as so much of the story is dedicated to playing with the relationships between Starkov, Mal and Kirigan before it resolves in the most predictable way possible. By the time it reaches the second half of the season, the pacing picks up, but feels almost too breakneck, as it rushes through plot points in order to wrap up.
Despite the pacing issues, “Shadow and Bone” represents another possible quality fantasy show for streaming services, which have the money and capital in order to bring to life these grand stories with impressive production values. It’s worth a binge, if for no other reason than it shows that fantasy stories don’t have to be tied down to Tolkien or “Dungeons and Dragons” elements, and can expand their worlds to include much lesser used settings, and tell good stories within those settings — just as long as they leave the young-adult framework behind.
All eight episodes of “Shadow and Bone” are available now on Netflix.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly movie review column for The Lawton Constitution.